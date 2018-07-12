English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Mercedes-AMG Plotting Porsche Cayman Rival
A proposed future model by Mercedes-AMG looks like it might be a two-seat roadster and coupe to take on established rivals such as the Porsche 718 Cayman.
Mercedes-AMG Project One, pictured here, could inspire a new coupe and a new roadster. (Photo: AFP Relaxnews)
Mercedes-AMG used to be known for taking existing Mercedes production models and tuning them to an incredible level to transform them into something completely different from their regular versions. However, the performance arm of the German automaker now produces its own unique models, and a proposed future model looks like it might be a two-seat roadster and coupe to take on established rivals such as the Porsche 718 Cayman.
Autocar in the UK is reporting that this new AMG model has now been presented to the Mercedes-Benz board of management, and it's being seen as an eventual successor to the disappointingly slow-selling SLC. If it turns out to be a mid-engine model, which it's believed to be at this point, it could have clear links to the upcoming Project One hypercar.
At the moment the car is only in the conceptual stage of development, but it's being imagined to slot into the AMG range below the GT which is now three years old. It would also have to come in at a price comparable to its Porsche rival so that rules out it getting anywhere near as much as the 1,000 plus horsepower of the Project One it could be inspired by.
Unlike the SLC, this new model would be available from the start in two different body styles of coupe and roadster. At the moment, the fixed-roof Porsche 718 Cayman costs around $69,000 (€58,800), and a 718 Boxster roadster costs from around $71,200 (€60,700).
We're a long way from the new AMG coming to fruition just yet, but it's believed two different power outputs will be made available when the car is eventually launched. It means the car will probably follow along with the lines of the upcoming new A35 and the second-generation A45 hot hatches, with more powerful track-focused models to follow later in the car's seven-year model lifecycle.
If or when the new model gets the go-ahead from the bosses at Mercedes it will become the fifth dedicated AMG model, following on from the SLS, GT, GT 4-door Coupe and the as yet to be officially named Project One hypercar.
Also Watch
Also Watch
| Edited by: Manav Sinha
