Mercedes-AMG Project One Hypercar to Enter Production in Mid-2022 After Delays

The Mercedes-AMG Project One is finally set to enter production in the middle of next year, according to reports. The upcoming car has witnessed multiple delays due to challenges that arose in the process of adapting an F1-derived hybrid powertrain for the roads.

Mercedes first showcased its hyper prototype as a Project One Concept at the Frankfurt Motor Show in 2017. Recently, all indications suggested that the street-legal concept car is about to get real as the company shared a series of images on Instagram.

Among the images, many were broken up in a mosaic, while others offered a close look at some of the AMG-One’s exterior features. Although none of the posts carries any revolutionary information, each photo post has a different description to remind that Mercedes’ upcoming hypercar packs F1-inspired technology, including hybrid systems.

Much to everyone’s annoyance, none of the posts reveals the picture beneath the skin, but they are clear enough to offer the aggressive stance and active aero components on the outside. Such as the massive centre spine which doubles as a pure function and one of its key features. Vents in the wheel arches to the rear wing, among others.

The wild exterior shape of One is complemented by a 1.6-litre V6 engine beneath its hood. It’s been adapted from the Mercedes F1 W06 Hybrid racer, which revs up to 11,000 rpm. Even though the company has not revealed actual output figures, reports suggest that it is capable of stretching over 1,000 hp. It is also reported that despite challenges, the One will be among the quickest and best-handling road-legal cars ever built.

Unfortunately, driving the Mercedes AMG-One, with a hefty price of nearly $3 million and limited to just 275 units, is sure to be out of reach to many waiting to get their hands on it.

