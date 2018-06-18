Mercedes-AMG S 63 Coupe Launched in India at Rs 2.55 Crore

Mercedes-Benz India has launched the Mercedes-AMG S 63 Coupe in India at a price tag of Rs 2.55 crore (ex-showroom, pan-India). The two-door Coupe is powered by a 4.0-litre V8 biturbo engine with twin-scroll turbochargers, producing over 600 hp and 900 Nm of torque, which accelerates the vehicle from standstill to 100 km/h in a mere 3.5 seconds. The new 4.0-litre engine installed in the vehicle churns out 20 kW more power from its predecessor, which hosted a 5.5-litre engine. This engine comes mated to a 9-speed MCT transmission. The Coupe also sports the Panamericana grille which has also been seen on the likes of the Mercedes-AMG GT-R.Michael Jopp, VP Sales and Marketing, Mercedes-Benz India said, “With the launch of Mercedes-AMG S 63 Coupe, we are further strengthening our leadership in the Performance and Dream Car line-up in India. The new AMG S 63 Coupe hosts breakthrough technology and enhanced appearance, which sets a benchmark in the segment, and makes it even more desirable. The launch of new S 63 Coupe is a strategic decision after the introduction of new S-Class, which received a great response from its customers, and we are confident that the vehicle will entice our Mercedes-AMG enthusiasts and enhance our loyal fan base.”Jopp further added, “Our strategy for Mercedes-AMG in India is to expand the performance segment and we have been highly successful in it. From the range starting 43 AMG, the 45 AMG to the top of the order 63 AMGs and the GT range, we have a wide array of AMG offering for our patrons. Also, with 7 unique AMG Performance Centers spread across key AMG markets, Mercedes-AMG has an unsurpassable market presence.”The S 63 Coupe is fitted as standard with the controllable AMG Performance exhaust system for an even more emotionally appealing sound experience. The adjustable flaps modulate the exhaust note authentically and directly. The flaps open or close depending on the selected driving mode, but can also be controlled individually with a separate button on the centre consoleOn the safety front, the S 63 Coupe comes with several optional features like a new radar-based driving assistance system which reduces the risk of accidents and enhances the protection of occupants as well as other road users. The Active Distance Assist controls the distance to vehicles in front up to a speed of 210 km/h and if necessary brakes the vehicle with up to 50 percent of the maximum braking power.The car also gets Active Steering Assist which, at speeds up to 210 km/h, helps the driver keep the vehicle in the centre of its lane on straight stretches of road or slight bends. Along with this, the Mercedes-AMG S 63 Coupe gets Active Braking Assist and Blind Spot Assist as well.