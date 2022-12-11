Mercedes-AMG S 63 Performance Breaks Cover, Most Powerful S-Class Ever Built

The Mercedes-AMG S 63 has returned and is now more powerful than before. Mercedes-Benz has introduced the new S 63 Performance which brings back the AMG label to the S-class lineup. After a three-year break, the high-performance AMG sedan has made its comeback.

The Mercedes-AMG S 63 debuts with a slight redesign and it is the most powerful S-Class ever, thanks to a hybrid powertrain. The plug-in hybrid drivetrain used by AMG division in its vehicles like the AMG GT 63 E Performance, which combines the company’s twin-turbo 4.0L V8 engine with an electric motor, is responsible for this performance.

Power is distributed through a completely variable AMG Performance 4Matic+ four-wheel drive with torque-vectoring for the rear wheels, a nine-speed AMG Speedshift MCT automatic gearbox for the ICE, and a two-speed gearbox for the motor.

The upgraded twin-turbocharged 4.0- liter V8 petrol engine that powers the new AMG S 63 also features an asynchronous electric motor installed on the back axle and a 13.1kWh lithium-ion battery. This configuration is comparable to the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance 4-Door Coupé, which was just unveiled.

The new petrol-electric drivetrain will enable the 2023 model, which will be known as the S 63 E Performance, to produce 217 more horsepower than the S 63 4Matic, making it the most formidable S-Class model currently in serial production. It has a total power output of 780 bhp and peak torque delivery of 1430 Nm.

This generation’s S-Class was initially presented in 2020, and the new model represents AMG’s first attempt at it. The most recent iteration of the four-door vehicle maintains its charm by having a very identical appearance to its earlier models.

A few significant changes have been made to critical elements of the car. The new S-Class Saloon has the AMG-specific radiator grille for the first time, complete with the brand’s recognisable vertical slats and a sizeable central Mercedes-Benz logo. With wider air intakes and a set of 21-inch wheels, the car gets a more aggressive and sporting appearance.

