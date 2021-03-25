Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine Launched in India, Prices Start at Rs 39.90 Lakh

Mercedes-Benz has launched the A-Class Limousine in India at Rs 39.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The car comes as the entry-point into the German manufacturer’s lineup and comes in 3 engine options.

In terms of design, the car gets a Concave grille upfront, parallel bonnets lines on the hood, and sharp angular headlights, different from other Mercs in the market. A point here to highlight is that the A-Class Limo holds the World record for the lowest coefficient of drag standing at 0.22, which means it has a sleek overall profile both for better aerodynamics and design-wise. The side is very C-class inspired with no stand out element while the rear gets an integrated spoiler, tri arrow lights and dual chrome exhaust tips.

Now the first thing you notice as soon as you step inside the cabin of A-class limo is this massive connected screen, a first of its kind in India. There’s a fully digital 10.25-inch instrument cluster here and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with MBUX in the middle and also Gets Alexa and Google Home connectivity. Mercedes has managed to squeeze in a lot of tasteful design elements all throughout the cabin. Right from the circular turbine inspired triple AC vents in the central console, a neat AC button console and a touchpad with hand rest, all adds to a unique and posh touch to the cabin.

Design aside, the A Limo is loaded to the brim with features that include wireless charging, sunroof, front electric seats with memory function, ambient lighting with 64 colours among others. The system itself gets Mercedes-Benz to connect with OTA updates.

In terms of powertrain, the car gets 1.3-litre petrol delivering 163 HP and 250 NM of torque with a 7-speed gearbox, a 2.0-litre diesel that produces 150 HP and 320 Nm of output through an 8-speed gearbox and a 2.0-litre AMG engine delivering 306 HP and 400 NM of torque and has a 7-speed gearbox.