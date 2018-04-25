Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan Long Wheelbase Officially Revealed Ahead of China Debut [Video]

Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan cabin. (Image: Mercedes-Benz)

Shortly before the first A-Class hatchbacks reach customers in Western Europe in May, a new variant of the compact-class family - the A-Class L Sedan – is ready for its premiere at the Auto China (25 April to 4 May 2018) in Beijing. The notchback model is a variant developed solely for the Chinese market and is being produced exclusively at Beijing Benz Automotive Co., Ltd (BBAC), a joint venture between Daimler and its Chinese partner BAIC Motor.The A-Class L Sedan compact saloon has very short overhangs at front and rear, which, in combination with the side feature line, reinforces the sporty image. The low, drawn-out bonnet, flat headlamps with chrome elements, and torch-like daytime driving lights - plus the diamond radiator grille with single louvre, chrome pins, and central star all are signature Mercedes design elements.On the rear is the two-piece tail lights and the compact rear end re-emphasise the sportiness of the vehicle, with lowered reflectors on the bumper. The car will be available in an exclusive Rose gold paint finish planned for the Chinese market.The cabin on the A-Class saloon gets the MBUX multimedia system - Mercedes-Benz User Experience - with unique learning abilities thanks to artificial intelligence. The voice control with natural speech recognition is proficient in various Chinese dialects, including Sichuanese and Cantonese.Mercedes-Benz is the world's first automotive manufacturer to provide navigation display featuring augmented reality technology on the Chinese market. When developing the Chinese A-Class L Sedan a focal point was the knee room for rear passengers, which resulted in a wheelbase that is 60 mm longer than in the hatchback model.The A-Class L Sedan will be available in China with the state-of-the-art all-aluminium four-cylinder engine with a displacement of 1.33 litres with power outputs of 100 and 120 kW (with cylinder shut-off); following later will be the 2 litre four-cylinder engine with CONICSHAPE trumpet honing and CAMTRONIC variable valve timing. In China, the latter engine has an output of 140 kW. The 7G DCT dual clutch transmission comes as standard.