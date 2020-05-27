Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 Coupe, AMG GT R Coupe Launched in India, Prices Start at Rs 1.33 Crore

Mercedes-Benz has launched the AMG C 63 Coupe and the AMG GT R Coupe in India. Prices for the C 63 starts at Rs 1.33 crore while the AMG GT R starts at Rs 2.48 crore (all prices ex-showroom).

Both the cars displace the same V8 bi-turbo engine that displaces 3982-cc. While the C 63 is rated at 476hp and 585 Nm of torque, the AMG GT R is rated a higher at 650hp and 700Nm of torque. The engine on the C 63 is mated to an AMG Speedshift MCT, while the AMG GT R is mated to a 7-speed DCT with paddle shifters.

The C 63 Coupe can breach a ton in 4 seconds and go on to record a top speed of 250kmph while the GT R does it in a mere 3.6 seconds with a top speed of 318kmph.

Other notable features in the AMG C 63 Coupe comes in the form of an AMG Performance Exhaust System, AMG performance wheels and AMG Rear Axle Locking Differential. The GT R, on the other hand, comes with carbon-fibre exterior, AMG ceramic high-performance composite brake system and AMG Ride Control suspension.

Speaking on the occasion, Martin Schwenk, Managing Director and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India commented, “With a strong market presence, supported by a wide portfolio of performance cars and a dedicated retail network, our AMG strategy has helped us in cementing our market leadership in the luxury performance car segment. Encouraging customer demand for our top-end AMGs emerging both from the metro and non-metro markets validates our efforts to introduce new products in the performance segment. Our decision of introducing these two products is aimed at expanding the top-of-the pyramid performance segment, which has witnessed encouraging demand in 2019. We are confident that the AMG C 63 Coupé and the AMG GT R will continue to create momentum and further expand the segment.”

Also Watch: