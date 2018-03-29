Mercedes-Benz Announces Complimentary Pre-Holiday Check-Up Camp in India

German luxury car manufacturer Mercedes-Benz today announced a complimentary Pre-Holiday Check-up camp across all authorized Mercedes-Benz workshops Pan-India. The camp will be effective from April 1 to May 31, 2018, providing Mercedes-Benz patrons a hassle-free summer holiday.Speaking on the introduction of this initiative, Roland Folger, Managing Director and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India said, “Safety, comfort and a delightful ownership experience for the customers remains our key focus areas. Periodic service through preventive check of vehicles is critical for smooth functioning and performance of a Mercedes-Benz. This special Pre-Holiday Camp before the onset of summers is aimed to identify and address any technical issue, for a hassle-free run during the harsh Indian summers. Though the Indian summers are harsh, our dedicated team of well-trained technical experts across authorized workshops will ensure the Three Pointed Star remains pampered, always ready for the road. This will enable our distinguished customers to have uninterrupted family holidays with hassle-free long drives in their cherished Mercedes-Benz.”Through this campaign, the company plans to ensure the vehicles function smoothly and withstand the harsh summers. Our customers will also get a chance to avail environment-friendly, easy to use and Mercedes-Benz Approved Chemical products.As a part of the Mercedes-Benz Pre-Holiday Check-Up Camp, customers can avail Complimentary AC checkup, Complimentary checkup of Tyres, Brakes, Fluid Levels and all electronic and electrical systems, Check-up of the vehicle system like Oils, Coolants, Consumables, Battery health, Tyre condition, Clutch/Brakes operations, Suspension check, Horn/Mirror operation and Special offer on AC cleaning service.Apart from these, there are also attractive offers on genuine Mercedes-Benz accessories and collection.