Mercedes-Benz Announces Expansion Plans for EQC Electric SUV, Now Sold in 50 Cities

India’s largest luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz has announced an expansion of its EQC retail footprint in India. The EQC, which pioneered the luxury EV segment in India, will now be retailed at all Mercedes-Benz dealerships across the country as part of its Phase II expansion strategy. The EQC was launched in India in 2020 and until now, was available in 6 cities across 14 locations, which was part of the German automaker’s Phase 1 launch plan. Now, Mercedes-Benz dealers across 50 cities and 94 locations will be equipped with EQC trained manpower and equipment to offer a claimed hassle-free ownership experience for the EQC owners.

Mercedes-Benz India also announced the re-opening of booking for the next batch of EQCs. Customers can book their EQC online from the comfort of their homes or by visiting the nearest Mercedes-Benz dealership.

Commenting on the expansion of the EQC network, Martin Schwenk, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India said, “Pioneering the luxury EV market in India with the EQC was an important decision for us and a step taken in the right direction. With the growing customer demand for the EQC, we are now expanding our EV penetration to 50 Indian cities, covering our entire retail network spread. This decision will enable more customers across Indian cities to own the EQC and join the transition to luxury e-mobility. Commencement of Phase II expansion for the EQC is in line with our broader vision of creating a long-term, worry-free, sustainable e-mobility ecosystem for our customers in India. Mercedes-Benz globally is pursuing an aggressive EV strategy of ‘EV first to EV only’, and in India, the high acceptance level of the EQC makes us confident that electric is the future.”

Changes in the EQC:

The EQC now features an upgraded 11 kW onboard charger. The new onboard charger will charge the 80 kWh battery in 7 hours 30 minutes from 10 % to 100% state of charge, instead of the 11 hours taken earlier. The Spare Wheel now comes under the load floor of the EQC.

Also Watch:

New cities under EQC network part of Phase –II expansion:

Ahmedabad, Baroda, Rajkot, Surat, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Dehradun, Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Karnal, Kanpur, Raipur, Nagpur, Nashik, Hyderabad, Kolhapur, Mysore, Calicut, Coimbatore, Vizag, Kolkata, Jamshedpur, Guwahati, Bhubaneshwar, Goa, Mangalore, Salem, Kochi, Thrissur, Madurai, Hubbali, Bhopal, Indore, Kolkata, Chandigarh, Vadodara, Mohali, Vijaywada, Aurangabad, Lucknow and other cities.

