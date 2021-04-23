Mercedes-Benz C-Class L with Longer Wheelbase Showcased at Auto Shanghai 2021

A range of Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) catering to both the budget and luxury car segments have launched their models with an extended wheelbase in China. Following the suit, the German automobile giant, Mercedes-Benz has unveiled its 2021 C Class model with an extended wheelbase at the Shanghai Auto Show - called Mercedes-Benz C-Class L. The new Mercedes-Benz model is an extended wheelbase version of the conventional C Class model. The update isn’t just limited to the extended wheelbase as the German luxury carmaker has furnished the car with a new grille design, distinguishing it from the standard C class according to Rushlane. The changes are also significantly visible on the inside with the model offering larger armrests for rear-seat passengers, softer suspension, more premium head restraints, and enhanced soundproofing among others. The added interior features ensure a comfortable ride experience for the passengers who spend significant time on rear seats.

The 2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class L will be limited to Chinese markets initially and will hit the dealerships in two variants C200 L and C260 L. The C200 L will pack in a powerful 1.5-litre engine that churns out a maximum power of 168 horsepower. The more premium C260 L variant comes in two motor options, a 1.5-litre hybrid engine that generates a maximum power of 201 horsepower and a 2-litre engine option. The engines are paired to a 9-speed automatic transmission that will come as standard in all variants. The 4Matic all-wheel-drive system however will only be available in premium variants.

While the company hasn’t formally announced the dimensions of the extended variant, media houses covering the automobile industry in the country reveal that the length of the model measures 4,882 mm while the width and height of the car stand at 1,820 mm and 1,461 mm respectively.

