Mercedes-Benz C-Class Price Hiked by up to Rs 3.14 Lakh in India, AMG Variant Discontinued

There seems to be some unpleasant news for luxury car buyers as luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz has made the decision to increase the price of its C-Class sedan in India. It is worth mentioning that Mercedes-Benz is one of the most popular luxury cars in India. Other popular luxury cars in India are the likes of the BMW 5 Series. Mercedes-Benz had released a total of three variants in the C-Class series, including, C200 Progressive, C220d Progressive, and C300d AMG. Out of these three, the most expensive offering is the C300d AMG. Unfortunately, this car has now been removed from Mercedes-Benz India’s official website.

A report by Carwale mentions that the prices of Mercedes-Benz C200 Progressive and Mercedes-Benz C220d Progressive have seen a significant hike. From now on, the C200 Progressive offering of the German carmaker has seen a rise of Rs 59,863 in its price while the C220d Progressive model has become more expensive by Rs 59,237. Further, the cost of the Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet which is available in the C300 variant has also been increased. The fancy car has been made expensive by Rs 3.14 lakhs.

It is worth mentioning that this hike in price has been done without any up-gradation to the vehicle. All features of the car will remain as is.

C200 Progressive trim comes equipped with a 2.0-litre petrol engine which generates 201bhp and 300Nm of peak torque. The engine is teamed up with a nine-speed automatic transmission. The C220d Progressive variant is home to a more powerful 2.0-litre oil burner that is capable of producing 192bhp and 400Nm of torque. The gearbox of this car is the same as the C200 Progressive.

Also Watch:

The fancy C-Class Cabriolet is a convertible that has a powerful 2.0-litre petrol engine that produces 258bhp and 370Nm of torque. The oil burner is paired with the same nine-speed automatic gearbox as available in the other C Class vehicles.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here