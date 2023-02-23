CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Mercedes-Benz Cars to Get 'Supercomputers', Announces Google Partnership

Reuters

Last Updated: February 23, 2023, 09:28 IST

BERLIN

Mercedes-Benz A-Class (Photo: Mercedes-Benz)

Google and Mercedes-Benz also agreed to explore further collaboration with Google Cloud data and artificial intelligence capabilities

Mercedes-Benz has partnered with Google to develop branded navigation for its new MB.OS operating system, the luxury carmaker said on Wednesday.

The system will equip Mercedes-Benz cars with Google traffic information and automatic rerouting, and enable drivers to watch YouTube on the cars’ entertainment system when the car is parked or in Level 3 autonomous driving mode.

The MB.OS operating system is due to launch in the middle of the decade in vehicles on the modular architecture - or MMA - platform, which will underpin its future compact cars, and be rolled out across the product line from then on.

Google and Mercedes-Benz also agreed to explore further collaboration with Google Cloud data and artificial intelligence capabilities, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
first published:February 23, 2023, 09:27 IST
last updated:February 23, 2023, 09:28 IST
Read More