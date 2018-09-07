English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Mercedes-Benz CLA Urban Sport Edition Launched in India for Rs 35.99 Lakh

The Mercedes-Benz CLA 200 Urban Sport (Petrol) and CLA 200 d Urban Sport (Diesel) are priced at Rs 35.99 lakhs and Rs 36.99 lakhs ex-showroom, India respectively.

News18.com

Updated:September 7, 2018, 3:50 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Mercedes-Benz CLA Urban Sport Edition Launched in India for Rs 35.99 Lakh
Mercedes-Benz CLA Urban Sport. (Image: Mercedes-Benz)
Loading...
German luxury car manufacturer Mercedes-Benz has launched the CLA 200 and CLA 200 d Urban Sport, petrol and diesel versions targeting the young customers. The new CLA Urban Sport comes with a host of new and exciting features as standard. The Mercedes-Benz CLA 200 Urban Sport (Petrol) and CLA 200 d Urban Sport (Diesel) are priced at Rs 35.99 lakhs and Rs 36.99 lakhs ex-showroom, India respectively.

The CLA Urban Sport comes equipped with Thermotronic 2-Zone AC, carbon-style rear spoiler and a new Cosmos Black exterior paint scheme. The car is also equipped with “Sport” branded floor mats, illuminated door sills and a “Sport” badge.

Mercedes-Benz CLA Urban Sport. (Image: Mercedes-Benz) Mercedes-Benz CLA Urban Sport. (Image: Mercedes-Benz)

The CLA 200d is powered by 2,143 cc 4-cylinder diesel engine that produces 136 hp and churns out 300 Nm of torque, it helps the car to sprint from 0-100 km/h dash in just 9 seconds and attains a top speed of 220 km/h. The CLA 200 is powered by a 1,991 cc 4-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine that produces 184 hp and punches out 300 Nm of torque.

Speaking on the launch, Roland Folger, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India said, “The CLA remains a key product in our New Generation Cars portfolio and has created a benchmark for sporty design and performance. The new CLA Urban Sport offers enhanced luxury and comfort and add a sporty appeal that is hard to miss. It is essentially an illustration of dynamic design that seamlessly embodies an intelligent combination of functionality and agility in a modern coupé design. The CLA has been instrumental in conveying Mercedes-Benz’s new design language.”
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

News18 iReel Awards: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Won the Best Actor Award (Drama)

News18 iReel Awards: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Won the Best Actor Award (Drama)

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...