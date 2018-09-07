Mercedes-Benz CLA Urban Sport Edition Launched in India for Rs 35.99 Lakh

Mercedes-Benz CLA Urban Sport. (Image: Mercedes-Benz)

German luxury car manufacturer Mercedes-Benz has launched the CLA 200 and CLA 200 d Urban Sport, petrol and diesel versions targeting the young customers. The new CLA Urban Sport comes with a host of new and exciting features as standard. The Mercedes-Benz CLA 200 Urban Sport (Petrol) and CLA 200 d Urban Sport (Diesel) are priced at Rs 35.99 lakhs and Rs 36.99 lakhs ex-showroom, India respectively.The CLA Urban Sport comes equipped with Thermotronic 2-Zone AC, carbon-style rear spoiler and a new Cosmos Black exterior paint scheme. The car is also equipped with “Sport” branded floor mats, illuminated door sills and a “Sport” badge.The CLA 200d is powered by 2,143 cc 4-cylinder diesel engine that produces 136 hp and churns out 300 Nm of torque, it helps the car to sprint from 0-100 km/h dash in just 9 seconds and attains a top speed of 220 km/h. The CLA 200 is powered by a 1,991 cc 4-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine that produces 184 hp and punches out 300 Nm of torque.Speaking on the launch, Roland Folger, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India said, “The CLA remains a key product in our New Generation Cars portfolio and has created a benchmark for sporty design and performance. The new CLA Urban Sport offers enhanced luxury and comfort and add a sporty appeal that is hard to miss. It is essentially an illustration of dynamic design that seamlessly embodies an intelligent combination of functionality and agility in a modern coupé design. The CLA has been instrumental in conveying Mercedes-Benz’s new design language.”