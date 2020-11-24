Mercedes-Benz Collaborates With SBI to Offer Financial Benefits to Potential HNI Customers

India’s largest luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz has partnered with India’s Largest Bank, State Bank of India, to offer attractive financial benefits, on owning a Mercedes-Benz. The collaboration guarantees a host of financial benefits including an attractive rate of interest, additional benefits worth INR 25,000 exclusively for YONO customers who book a Mercedes-Benz vehicle through its Icon displayed on SBI’s digital platform YONO.

Commenting on the partnership, Martin Schwenk, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India said, “Mercedes-Benz has been constantly exploring new avenues to reach out to potential customer base and this is the first time we are collaborating with any bank. The collaboration with SBI gives us an exciting opportunity to expand our customer base and reach out to the potential HNI customers of the bank with our products and services. We are confident the customers of India’s Largest Bank will be highly excited with the seamless online journey we have created through our e-commerce portal, and avail subsequent benefits from this collaboration.”

This is first time State Bank of India and Mercedes-Benz is collaborating to give the customers experiences of both the brands’ offerings. The Customers will experience journey through Online and Offline offering of Mercedes-Benz. Customers can book Mercedes-Benz car online through YONO Online Marketplace and get in-principle sanction of Car Loan, if eligible.

All customers booking a Mercedes-Benz car online through YONO will get additional benefit of INR 25,000 at Mercedes Benz dealership. Customers need to produce online booking confirmation and SBI loan sanction letter at the dealership to avail of the benefits.

SBI and Mercedes-Benz will promote the partnership over online and offline channels, including across branches and dealerships in order to reach the maximum number of customers.