1-min read

Mercedes-Benz Completes 25 Years of Domestic Production of Cars in India

In addition to this, the company is also celebrating 10 years of its operations at its Pune plant in Chakan.

News18.com

Updated:November 28, 2019, 12:09 PM IST
Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 350d grille. (Image: Arjit Garg/ News18.com)

German auto giant entered in the Indian market back in 1994, and since then has been a top contender in the luxury car segment in India. It has been 25 years since the brand entered India via its tie-up with Telco (now Tata Motors). Its first model, the W124 E220 was also manufactured at Telco’s facility in the same year.

What began as a singular model in our market now stands strong with models such as CLA, C-class, E-class, S-class and Maybach S-class, GLA, GLC, GLE and GLS, which are manufactured locally in India. In addition to this, the company is also celebrating 10 years of its operations at its Pune plant in Chakan.

“25 years –that’s how long we have been assembling locally in India. To produce, where our customers are located, distinguishes our Mercedes Benz Cars global production network: A maximum of flexibility, state-of-the-art digital technology and passionate people. As the country’s largest luxury carmaker, both anniversaries celebrated this year are significant landmarks for us, the region of Pune and an important sign for the local luxury car market in India,” said Jörg Burzer, Member of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz AG, Production and Supply Chain Management.

Commenting on the milestone Martin Schwenk, Managing Director & CEO of Mercedes-Benz India said, “Completion of 25 years for Mercedes-Benz is a significant milestone and is a tribute to our customers who have been appreciating our products and services and the unparalleled luxury brand experience associated with Mercedes-Benz. This success is also a result of the relentless contribution of passionate people behind the brand, which includes our employees, dealer partners, their teams and our suppliers. We have one of the best teams working for the Three Pointed Star who are highly involved and eager to create a new benchmark in their areas of work.”

| Edited by: Anirudh SK
