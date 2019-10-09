Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Mercedes-Benz Delivers Over 200 Cars in a Single Day During Festive Season

Mercedes-Benz said in a release that its combined festival season sales across Mumbai, Gujarat and other cities had exceeded 200 units in a single day.

PTI

Updated:October 9, 2019, 11:22 AM IST
Mercedes-Benz Delivers Over 200 Cars in a Single Day During Festive Season
Image for Representation

German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz said on October 8 that it has delivered over 200 cars of various models to customers in Mumbai, Gujarat and other cities in a single day as part of the festival season sale. Dussehra and Navratri deliveries outperformed the number of cars sold on the same festival day last year, indicating a strong festive mood, the company said in a release. Mercedes-Benz delivered over 125 cars, the highest ever, to the customers on Dussehra in Mumbai and another 74 cars to customers in Gujarat on Navratri festival, the company said.

"The overwhelming customer response resulting in deliveries of over 200 stars in Mumbai and Gujarat and some other markets during Dussehra and Navratri signify that we have similar level of excitement and fascination from customers, which we witnessed in 2018; and that is a positive development for us," said Martin Schwenk, managing director and chief executive officer, Mercedes-Benz India. The models delivered included C and E class sedans as well as sports utility vehicles such as GLC and GLE, among others, it said adding both Mumbai and Gujarat remain one of the top focus markets for Mercedes-Benz India. Mercedes-Benz has an exciting fourth quarter of 2019 planned with new products and brand initiatives, the release added.

| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
