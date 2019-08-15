Mercedes-Benz Donates Rs 48.60 Lakh Towards Flood Affected Areas in India
A number of immediate customer service measures in an effort to support the flood-affected customers in Kolhapur, Sangli, Vadodara, Calicut, Kochi and adjoining areas of these cities have also been announced.
Mercedes-Benz CLA Urban Sport. (Image: Mercedes-Benz)
Mercedes-Benz India has donated Rs 48.60 lakhs to the Chief Ministers’ Relief Fund to support the flood relief activities in Western Maharashtra, Northern Karnataka, Kerala and the nearby affected areas.
A special cross-functional task force from MB India and dealership were also deployed in these states.
To support faster availability of critical parts, Mercedes-Benz India has decided to procure them from Germany and Singapore Logistic centres by airfreight, without passing on this extra cost to the customers.
Mercedes-Benz dealer partners across the country have also prioritized spare parts allocation and additional resources commitment.
Simultaneously, Mercedes-Benz On-Road Assistance team will be recovering the affected vehicles and the retail network teams have committed additional manpower to support the customers. Mercedes-Benz and its partners have offered to absorb the towing charges for the cars recovered as well.
