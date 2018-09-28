Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain Launched in India at Rs 75 Lakh

Mercedes-Benz has launched the all-new E-Class All-Terrain in India. The All-Terrain comes equipped with a four-cylinder diesel engine that generates 143 kW (194 hp) of power and 4Matic and is priced at Rs 75 lakh (ex-showroom, Pan India). A special model-specific feature, All-Terrain transmission mode, is inspired by the Mercedes-Benz GLE range which offers off-road drive settings. The company also states that the E-Class All-Terrain will be BS VI compliant and can also run on BS IV fuel.Mercedes says that the Airbody Control suspension configuration and the large wheels with higher sidewalls increase ride comfort on rough roads. This first-of-its-kind vehicle from Mercedes-Benz was launched by Roland Folger, MD and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India.Roland Folger, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India said, “The Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain has a powerful, unique appearance coupled with a go-anywhere capability which differentiates All-Terrain from a classic estate. It features a range of technologies that enhances driving pleasure and offers unmatched luxury with rugged appeal. The All-Terrain has the elegance and luxury of an E-Class combined with the practicality and versatility of an SUV, with the go-anywhere capability of an off-roader.”He further added, “Our strategy for the Indian market of launching more and more products from our global portfolio is very well received by our discerning customers. The E-Class has been one of our most successful products for the Indian market and we are positive of the market response for the E-Class All-Terrain as well. With this launch, we now have an array of E-Class variants from our global portfolio now available in India.”The 4Matic all-wheel-drive E-Class All-Terrain has unique features like increased ground clearance due to the Airbody Control multi-chamber air suspension. Apart from this, the E220d 4Matic All-Terrain features the newly developed OM 654 four-cylinder BS VI compliant diesel engine and 9G-Tronic automatic transmission.Furthermore, the rear seat backrest folds into a 40:20:40 split allowing 1820 litres of storage. Cargo function for the second row of seats increases the rake angle of the backrest by 10 degrees to accommodate around 30 litres of more storage.