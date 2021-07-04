Mercedes-Benz eActros Electric Truck Range Launched in Fight Against Climate Change

Mercedes-Benz has debuted its electric trucks called eActros for heavy-duty distribution haulage. Focusing on climate change, Mercedes-Benz means to take charge against vehicle induced air pollution.Following the presentation of the concept vehicle for a heavy-duty distribution haulage truck for urban areas by Mercedes-Benz Trucks at the IAA 2016 for Commercial Vehicles in Hanover, functional testing of ten eActros prototypes in collaboration with clients in Germany and other European nations began in 2018. The ‘eActros Innovation Fleet’ aimed to bring a series-ready eActros to the marketplace in 2021.

Specifications

The eActros is powered by three or four battery packs, each with a capacity of about 105 kWh, dependent on the variant. With a maximum capacity of 420 kWh2, a range of up to 400 kilometres is achievable. The eActros may be charged at a rate of up to 160 kW: When connected to a standard 400A DC charging station, the 3 battery packs take little more than an hour to recharge from 20% to 80%.

Mercedes-Benz Trucks has integrated the eActros into a thorough system that includes consultant and service products for clients as well as the absolute best vehicle utilisation, total cost optimization, and the establishment of a charging infrastructure, to help haulage companies transition to electromobility step by step. In addition, the electric vehicle has a high level of digitization and connection.

Mercedes-Benz Trucks has already offered an excellent example of the quality of safety that is achievable on highways today, as well as what the firm is doing in quest of its goal of accident-free transportation, with the newest version of the Actros with a conventional diesel motor.

The eActros features high levels of active safety, such as MirrorCam, Sideguard Assist S1R, or the fifth generation of Active Brake Assist (ABA) with pedestrian recognition but focuses on problems connected with electric cars and their high-voltage systems.

