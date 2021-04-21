Germany headquartered luxury vehicle manufacturer Mercedes-Benz has showcased the EQB, the newest edition of its EQ portfolio. With this, the EQB electric vehicle joins its siblings including EQC, EQA and EQS produced by Mercedez Benz. The EQB has debuted at the Auto Shanghai 2021 motor show and will hit the Chinese markets first before being launched in the United States and Europe in the year 2022. The EQB model draws inspiration from the company's GLB vehicle and can easily accommodate seven passengers, which is why Mercedez Benz is promoting the vehicle as a family package.

The EQB looks like an electrified version of the GLB when it comes to appearance with minor differences including the aero wheels, a distinctive lighting signature and a unique EQ grille. The vehicle has also been aerodynamically designed which makes its coefficient of friction reach 0.28.

Talking about dimensions, the EQB model measures 4684x1834x1667mm and offers a wheelbase of 2829mm. The vehicle offers a spacious boot space of 495/1710 litres for the five-seater version and 465/1620 litres for the seven-seater version. What makes the vehicle unique is that even its third row can comfortably fit in 5.4 feet tall passengers.

Mercedez Benz has also enabled the EQB with a modern navigation system with electric intelligence as part of driver-assist. The feature not only keeps a check on the battery strength of the vehicle but also assists in finding the nearest charging station. The platform also ensures optimal charging temperature for the battery before being plugged into the port.

On the interior front, the SUV, similar to a typical Mercedez Benz, offers a wide floating screen on the dashboard and features an aluminium embellishment all around giving it a premium feel. It is loaded with MBUX integrated system, similar to its GLB sibling. Buyers also get the option of matching the key of the vehicle with the interior trim.

