Mercedes-Benz EQC Electric SUV to Launch in India Today: Watch it Live Here [Video]

Mercedes-Benz is all set to launch the EQC electric SUV in India today. With the launch of the EQC, Mercedes-Benz will become the first automaker to launch a premium electric car in India, and as a result, pretty much set the benchmark for luxury electric cars that will come to our county in the future.

The Mercedes-Benz EQC is powered by an 85 kWh lithium-ion battery that gives a claimed 400 km of range on a single charge. The car is powered by two asynchronous motors which combined produce a total of 408 hp and a massive 765 Nm of torque.

Mercedes-Benz will be providing a wall-mounted charger complimentary with the car and will fit it at whichever location the buyer of the car wants. The installation process will also be carried out by the Mercedes-Benz dealership from where the EQC is purchased.

As for the charging process, it takes 10 hours to charge the car using the 7.5 kW charger that Mercedes is providing with the car. If you charge it using the standard 15 A socket, then the car takes 21 hours to charge. However, if you happen to charge the car at a 50 kW DC fast charger, then the charging time comes down significantly.

We have already driven the car and you can read our review of the Mercedes-Benz EQC, and also find out more about its design and features, by clicking here.

Upon launch, there will be no direct competitor to the Mercedes-Benz EQC. However, it will have to compete with the likes of the Audi e-tron and the Jaguar I-Pace, both of which are electric cars, which are expected to come to our market sometime later. As for the price, we expect the EQC to cost over Rs 1 crore (ex-showroom).