Mercedes-Benz EQE Electric Sedan Teased Ahead of the Upcoming Munich Auto Show 2021

German luxury carmaker Mercedes Benz will be revealing its much-awaited all-electric EQE sedan at the Munich Auto Show scheduled to take place between September 7 and September 12. The automobile company has not revealed a lot of details till now, but from the latest teaser images that have been released, we get a glimpse of the car’s features and basic details. The stylish four-wheeler has got sleek LED taillights, muscular haunches and streamlined aerodynamics. The car which is on top of its game in terms of looks also packs in a lot of features including the ultra-sophisticated MBUX Hyper screen.

Apart from that, the all-new EV is also equipped with a 17.7-inch infotainment system, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, and a 12.3-inch display for the front passenger. Other elements that are bound to grab one’s attention include a new three-spoke steering wheel, a head-up display, a floating centre console, ambient lighting, and the signature Mercedes turbine-style air vents.

According to various reports, the soon to be unveiled vehicle is likely to be made available in two variants. The first could be the 450 variant which will come equipped with a rear axle-mounted electric motor that will have the capacity to produce 329 hp of power and 568 Nm of torque. The second one, which is expected to be of the higher-spec, is going to be a 580 4Matic variant. This model of the car will come packed with a 4Matic variant with dual motors and is likely to churn out 516 hp of power and 855 Nm of torque.

Also Watch:

Further, the luxury vehicle will also pack in the all-wheel-drive feature. Till now, Mercedes-Benz has not confirmed anything on this and all details regarding the powertrain are only speculations of car enthusiasts and experts. The German car making company will also showcase AMG’s first electric vehicle, and an electric Maybach concept at the Munich Auto Show. Many car making companies like Audi, Renault will also be a part of the event.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here