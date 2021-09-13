Mercedes-Benz EQE Sedan, EQB SUV Listed on Indian Website - Details Here

Mercedes-Benz showed off their new electric vehicles at the just concluded IAA Mobility auto show in Munich. The German luxury carmaker debuted the EQB electric SUV, EQE electric sedan, and EQG concept SUV based on the G-Class. These vehicles will join the EQS flagship sedan and EQA small crossover among others for some international markets. In all, the company aims to add at least 10 EVs which will be built on three dedicated EV platforms – the MB.EA platform for medium and large Mercedes models, the AMG.EA platform for Mercedes-AMG performance models, and the Van EA platform for light commercial vehicles. The company also plans to become an all-electric automaker by 2030 and by 2025 any new vehicle planned by the German luxury automaker will be built solely on an electric vehicle architecture, Greencars reported.

Meanwhile, after listing the EQS sedan, the German automaker has added two brand new EV models on its India website – the EQB SUV and the EQE sedan. The former comes in a five or seven-seat version, which has a range of 419 kms, while the latter is a futuristic sedan with a range close to 660 kms. Notably, the EQE is the same as the E-Class sold in India but is based on a new dedicated EVA2 platform. The EQB, on the other hand, uses the same architecture as the GLB crossover SUV that is available in some international markets.

The EQE features stylish sleek LED tail lights, muscular haunches and streamlined aerodynamics. The four-wheeler also packs in a lot of features including the ultra-sophisticated MBUX Hyper screen and the all-new EV is also equipped with a 17.7-inch infotainment system; a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster among others. Similar to the EQS flagship EV sedan, the EQE 350 variant, gets a 90kWh battery pack providing a WLTP certified range of close to 660 kms. The modern sedan is capable of producing 288bhp and 530 Nm of torque.

The EQB, however, was showcased in two variants – the EQB300 4MATIC and EQB350 4MATIC and comes in a five and seven-seat EV-crossover SUV. Both models get a 66.5kWh battery pack with a range of 419km as per the WLTP cycle. Additionally, the EQB300 is capable of generating 225bhp and 390 Nm whereas the EQB350 can make 288bhp and 520 Nm of torque. On the inside, the SUV, similar to a typical Mercedes-Benz, offers a wide floating screen on the dashboard and is loaded with an MBUX integrated system, similar to its GLB version.

Both the EQ family models might arrive sometime in the latter half of 2022. However, Mercedes-Benz India has not made any official announcement about the Indian launch of the EQ pair.

