Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 Electric Sedan Launched in India, Gets Highest EV Range of 857 Km

Mercedes-Benz has launched their latest electric car in India, the Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 which has been priced at Rs 1.55 crore (ex-showroom). Having a claimed range of 857 km per charge, the Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 has the highest range of any electric car in India. The model is positioned below the recently launched Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 S which is the a fully imported model meant to be a sportier offering. The Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 costs a whopping Rs 90 lakh less than the AMG model. It even undercuts the current combustion engine-powered flagship sedan from Mercedes-Benz, the S-Class, by Rs 5 lakh (ex-showroom). Interestingly, India is the only country that assembles the Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 other than its hometown factory in Germany.

The reason for this whopping range is the fact that Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 comes with a 107.8 kWh lithium-ion battery pack and that it is also, as per the company, the most aerodynamic car in the world.

Power is sent to electric motors, one place on each axle. The EQS 580 has a total power output of 523 horsepower and a massive 855 Nm of torque, making it capable of going from 0-100 km/h in 4.3 seconds and all the way to a top speed of 210 km/h. Additionally, the car also supports charging speeds of up to 200 kW, if you can find a charger with that output, that is.

As for the features, the highlight has to be the ‘Hyperscreen’ that it comes with.

It is essentially three screens combined on the dash in a singular glass panel which gives it a feeling of having one of the largest infotainment systems in the world. The infotainment section of the Hyperscreen, in the middle, is a 17.7-inch unit that is flanked by 12.3-inch screens on each side, meant for the driver and the front passenger.

Other features include 3d maps, massage seats for front passengers, a tablet for rear passengers, an air filter, and a heads-up display. The EQS 580 is also high on safety as it comes with nine airbags, an auto emergency stop system, lane-change and lane-keep assist, and a Euro NCAP crash test safety rating of full 5 stars.

Available in five colour options and two interior upholstery options, the EQS 580 will come with rear-wheel steering as well but only for the first 500 customers. In India, it competes against the likes of the Porsche Taycan and Audi e-tron GT.

