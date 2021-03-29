Mercedes-Benz EQS Interior Design Unveiled Ahead of Launch, Will Rival Tesla Model S

For those who were eagerly waiting for the flagship of Mercedes-Benz to enter the EV market, there is good news. The company will finally unveil the EQS on April 15, 2021. The all-electric flagship model is expected to compete with Tesla Model S and the Audi e-Tron GT. According to a report by Bloomberg, Mercedes will be making eight fully electric cars on three continents next year, as revealed by the Chief Operating Officer, Markus Schaefer.

Schaefer further added that the flexibility of all factories worldwide has been boosted to produce hybrids, fully electric cars and combustion vehicles everywhere, depending on customer demand and individual market developments. He added that it took a while to prepare all this but now it is time to deliver.

The company has provided few details about the EQS’s range and battery specs. Check the details below.

Power: The electric motor of the vehicle will draw power from a 108kWh battery pack manufactured at Mercedes’s Hedelfingen plant in Stuttgart. The carmaker is targeting a WLTP-claimed range of over 700km. The battery pack will support fast charging and topping it up for 15 minutes using a fast charger can give a range of up to 250km.

However, the company has not revealed any information regarding the EQS’s powertrain specifications but it is known that the EVA platform on which it is based supports electric motors of up to 680PS.

Interior: The vehicle will come with a massive 56 inches Hyperscreen from Mercedes. There will be a separate screen for the co-driver too and will be available based on the regulations of the country.

Launch: It is not yet clear that if Mercedes will launch the all-electric EQS in India or not, however, it can be imported. According to the information available, the carmaker will launch 10 electric vehicles globally by 2025 including the EQB SUV, EQE sedan, and the EQS SUV.