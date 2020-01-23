Take the pledge to vote

Mercedes-Benz Expands India Footprint by Opening Dealership in Vizag, Delivers 50 Cars

The inauguration also marked the delivery of a record 50 cars, the biggest by any luxury carmaker in the state of Andhra Pradesh.

News18.com

Updated:January 23, 2020, 2:11 PM IST
Mercedes-Benz India has inaugurated a new dealership in Vizag. (Photo: Mercedes-Benz India)

The largest luxury carmaker in India, Mercedes-Benz, has inaugurated its first-ever facility in Vizag, expanding its footprint to the capital of Andhra Pradesh. The inauguration also marked the delivery of a record 50 cars, the biggest by any luxury carmaker in the state of Andhra Pradesh. Situated in the heart of the city, the facility will act as one-stop-shop for all the sales and customer service requirements for customers in Vizag and adjoining areas.

Martin Schwenk, MD and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India said, “Mercedes-Benz is the largest luxury car maker in the country and we are glad to retain our leadership position in the market for the fifth year in a row. Continuing our success story, we have created positive momentum in Vizag with a record delivery of 50 cars. An unprecedented wave of interest from our customers here in Vizag led us to open our first-ever dedicated outlet and I am excited with the enthusiasm seen for Mercedes-Benz in Vizag. Vizag is an important emerging market for Mercedes-Benz in India, and we see immense potential in this region.”

The inauguration of the dealership follows after the company announced its plans for India which included the country’s first premium electric SUV. This car will be called the EQC and will be launched under the German automaker’s EQ series of electric vehicles. You can read more about the EQC here.

