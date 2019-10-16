Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 » Auto
1-min read

Mercedes-Benz G 350 d Launched at Rs 1.5 Crore in India

The car is powered by a 3.0-litre inline-six-cylinder that supplies 286bhp and 600Nm of torque to all four wheels via the 4MATIC all-wheel-drive system.

News18.com

Updated:October 16, 2019, 4:11 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Mercedes-Benz G 350 d Launched at Rs 1.5 Crore in India
Mercedes-Benz G 350 d. (Image source: Mercedes-Benz)

Mercedes-Benz has launched the G 350 d SUV at Rs 1.5 crores (ex-showroom). The car is powered by a 3.0-litre inline-six-cylinder that churns out 286bhp and 600Nm of torque. The engine supplies power to all four wheels via the 4MATIC all-wheel-drive system with rear-biased torque distribution of 40:60.

“The G-Class has been unparalleled and unrivalled around the world, since its inception in 1979. It is the benchmark amongst luxury off-road vehicles. Today, Mercedes-Benz offers the fans and customers in India the first-ever diesel G-Class, the Mercedes-Benz G 350 d. The G 350 d with limitless customization possibilities is positioned as a lifestyle vehicle for aficionados, who want a highly personalized vehicle, which is an expression of their dynamic personality. The famed off-roading capabilities of the G-Class adds to the dynamic appeal of the vehicle. With a rich history of over 40 years, the G-Class has carved a niche for itself in a rather competitive market segment. We are sure the zealous fans of the G-Class will welcome their favourite luxury off-roader in its new guise.” Martin Schwenk, MD and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India said at the much-awaited launch.

He added, “We start our product offensive for 2019 today, and there cannot be a better vehicle to make an impression other than with the iconic G-Class. With the new G 350 d, we are glad to offer over 15 specialty and AMG cars for our discerning customers. The G-Class is an outstanding vehicle that combines serious off-roading capabilities combined with daily driving pleasures. The launch of this vehicle further cements our ‘Top of pyramid’ product strategy for India. We have an exciting product offensive lined up for Q4 and we are confident of maintaining our leadership position in the luxury segment.” he added.

A torsional rigid ladder-type frame of high-strength steel and a mounted body of composite construction provides the basis for the enormous off-road capabilities of the new G 350 d. This design is considerably more robust and suitable for off-road operations than a uni-body construction. The body shell consists of various grades of steel while the wings, bonnet and doors are made of aluminium.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Anirudh SK
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram