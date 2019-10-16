Mercedes-Benz G 350 d Launched at Rs 1.5 Crore in India

Mercedes-Benz has launched the G 350 d SUV at Rs 1.5 crores (ex-showroom). The car is powered by a 3.0-litre inline-six-cylinder that churns out 286bhp and 600Nm of torque. The engine supplies power to all four wheels via the 4MATIC all-wheel-drive system with rear-biased torque distribution of 40:60.

“The G-Class has been unparalleled and unrivalled around the world, since its inception in 1979. It is the benchmark amongst luxury off-road vehicles. Today, Mercedes-Benz offers the fans and customers in India the first-ever diesel G-Class, the Mercedes-Benz G 350 d. The G 350 d with limitless customization possibilities is positioned as a lifestyle vehicle for aficionados, who want a highly personalized vehicle, which is an expression of their dynamic personality. The famed off-roading capabilities of the G-Class adds to the dynamic appeal of the vehicle. With a rich history of over 40 years, the G-Class has carved a niche for itself in a rather competitive market segment. We are sure the zealous fans of the G-Class will welcome their favourite luxury off-roader in its new guise.” Martin Schwenk, MD and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India said at the much-awaited launch.

He added, “We start our product offensive for 2019 today, and there cannot be a better vehicle to make an impression other than with the iconic G-Class. With the new G 350 d, we are glad to offer over 15 specialty and AMG cars for our discerning customers. The G-Class is an outstanding vehicle that combines serious off-roading capabilities combined with daily driving pleasures. The launch of this vehicle further cements our ‘Top of pyramid’ product strategy for India. We have an exciting product offensive lined up for Q4 and we are confident of maintaining our leadership position in the luxury segment.” he added.

A torsional rigid ladder-type frame of high-strength steel and a mounted body of composite construction provides the basis for the enormous off-road capabilities of the new G 350 d. This design is considerably more robust and suitable for off-road operations than a uni-body construction. The body shell consists of various grades of steel while the wings, bonnet and doors are made of aluminium.

