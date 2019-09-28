Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 » Auto
1-min read

Mercedes-Benz G 350d to Launch on October 16 in India

The G350d shares the same engine as the S 350d which means it will be powered by a 3.0-litre inline-six-cylinder engine that churns out 286hp and 600Nm of torque.

News18.com

Updated:September 28, 2019, 1:38 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Mercedes-Benz G 350d to Launch on October 16 in India
Mercedes-Benz G 350d. (Image source: Mercedes-Benz 350d)

The Mercedes-Benz G-Class line-up which only had the AMG G 63 up until now will also have the more pocket-friendly G 350d after the company announced its launch on October 16 this year. The G350d shares the same engine as the S 350d which means it will be powered by a 3.0-litre inline-six cylinder engine that churns out 286hp and 600Nm of torque. The power will be supplied to all four wheels through a nine-speed automatic transmission and similar to all the models in the G-Class the G 350d will also get three differential locks.

However, unlike the much potent AMG G 63 the G 350d will have a toned-down styling with a simpler grille, smaller wheels and less pronounced wheel arches. While the interiors will also miss out on the AMG components, the cabin on the G 350d will not be any less opulent either. At its arrival, the G 350d won’t have any direct in India. It will be imported to India and will be applicable of the full bevy of taxes.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Anirudh SK
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram