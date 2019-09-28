Mercedes-Benz G 350d to Launch on October 16 in India

The Mercedes-Benz G-Class line-up which only had the AMG G 63 up until now will also have the more pocket-friendly G 350d after the company announced its launch on October 16 this year. The G350d shares the same engine as the S 350d which means it will be powered by a 3.0-litre inline-six cylinder engine that churns out 286hp and 600Nm of torque. The power will be supplied to all four wheels through a nine-speed automatic transmission and similar to all the models in the G-Class the G 350d will also get three differential locks.

However, unlike the much potent AMG G 63 the G 350d will have a toned-down styling with a simpler grille, smaller wheels and less pronounced wheel arches. While the interiors will also miss out on the AMG components, the cabin on the G 350d will not be any less opulent either. At its arrival, the G 350d won’t have any direct in India. It will be imported to India and will be applicable of the full bevy of taxes.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.