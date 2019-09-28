Mercedes-Benz G 350d to Launch on October 16 in India
The G350d shares the same engine as the S 350d which means it will be powered by a 3.0-litre inline-six-cylinder engine that churns out 286hp and 600Nm of torque.
Mercedes-Benz G 350d. (Image source: Mercedes-Benz 350d)
The Mercedes-Benz G-Class line-up which only had the AMG G 63 up until now will also have the more pocket-friendly G 350d after the company announced its launch on October 16 this year. The G350d shares the same engine as the S 350d which means it will be powered by a 3.0-litre inline-six cylinder engine that churns out 286hp and 600Nm of torque. The power will be supplied to all four wheels through a nine-speed automatic transmission and similar to all the models in the G-Class the G 350d will also get three differential locks.
However, unlike the much potent AMG G 63 the G 350d will have a toned-down styling with a simpler grille, smaller wheels and less pronounced wheel arches. While the interiors will also miss out on the AMG components, the cabin on the G 350d will not be any less opulent either. At its arrival, the G 350d won’t have any direct in India. It will be imported to India and will be applicable of the full bevy of taxes.
