Mercedes-Benz G-Class W464 Military Edition SUV Makes Performance Cool

German automaker Mercedes's renowned G-Wagen, which is a hit among the government agencies and militaries, now boasts of more performance and features. The off terrain vehicle was originally manufactured for the military to patrol the enemy lines. The four-wheel drive has been in production since 1979 and features a boxy design style with elevated proportions. The vehicle was first unveiled at the NAIAS show in Detroit, US before reaching global markets and India. The on-road pricing of Mercedes G-Wagen touches Rs 2 crore for the iG350d version and about Rs 3 crore for the G63 AMG 4MATIC variant. The SUV is also popular in many countries in its military version and it was codenamed the W461. The military version is in production since 1992 and the German firm is now aiming to unveil a new military-grade G-Wagen in Europe.

The new variant will be available for government agencies and militaries. It churns out power from a 3.0-litre inline six-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine and boasts enhanced off-roading capabilities.

The powertrain generates a maximum power output of 245 horsepower and 600 Nm of peak torque which is significantly more than its predecessor. The motor is paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission. The vehicle will also come packed with LED headlamps, LED daytime running lights and a 24 V electrical framework for better fuel efficiency and increased payload capacity.

The civilian version, G-Wagen W463 on the other hand will also feature refined styling and enhanced characteristics.

Also Watch:

Mercedes-Benz also recently unveiled its first locally assembled S-Class saloon in India. The locally assembled variant of the S-Class sheds some features as compared to its imported counterpart. The signature features of the luxury car like a 12.8-inch portrait-oriented touchscreen infotainment system, ambient lighting, automatic client control, 12.3-inch digital instrument display are expected to stay intact.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.