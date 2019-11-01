Mercedes-Benz Gets Trolled by BMW on Halloween, Gives a Witty Comeback
BMW's Halloween joke made at Mercedes' expense majorly backfired when the social media team from Daimler came back with a witty and scathing reply of their own.
Mercedes-BMW haloween prank (Image Source: Twitter/BMW)
Automobile major BMW recently cracked a Halloween joke on the expense of its long-time rival Mercedes. BMW USA took to its official Twitter handle to post an image, alongside the caption, "Now every car can dress up as its favourite superhero. @MercedesBenzUSA #HappyHalloween from #BMW"
Now every car can dress up as its favorite superhero. @MercedesBenzUSA #HappyHalloween from #BMW pic.twitter.com/Gpb5rvzEer— BMW USA (@BMWUSA) October 31, 2019
However, the joke majorly backfired when the social media team from Daimler came back with a witty and scathing reply of their own. According to a report, the BMW division of North America, in its tweet hinted that the Mercedes-AMG E53 dressed up as its secret superhero, the BMW M5. Soon after BMW USA posted their tweet, Daimler AG account responded with "Nice one, @BMWUSA. That’s a really scary costume! Especially that radiator grille..."
Nice one, @BMWUSA. That’s a really scary costume! Especially that radiator grille...— Daimler AG (@Daimler) October 31, 2019
According to a report, the joke that Daimler tried making was that BMW's designers are going through a period where they are creating massive versions of the brand's trademark kidney grille layout for modern versions of BMW. According to them, the trend of sporting massing grille layouts started with the X7 crossover and was then seen on the refreshed 7 series as well. According to the report the Concept 4 and a recently leaked image of the 4 Series too have been seen sporting the large kidney grille for the new models. Needless to say, social media had its own opinion on the Twitter exchange between the two brands. This is what they wrote:
This is legit dope— VaalRise (016) (@MacDinobravo) October 31, 2019
I like this— O.A (@OAfresh32) October 31, 2019
Imagine using this costume pic.twitter.com/CuObfKPeOI— Kuda Zimbudzi (@kudaC63) October 31, 2019
“that bmw has driven 6 miles without smoke coming out- wait nevermind it’s just a merc”— Alex SVT (@alexmustang1988) October 31, 2019
SHOTS FIRED!!! pic.twitter.com/X3vbINt5w0— Buddhi G (@buddhigodawatte) October 31, 2019
October 31, 2019
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Nikon Z6 Review: A Versatile, Premium Full-Frame Camera for First Timers
-
Tuesday 03 September , 2019
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Review: Spend Your Money For The S-Pen Magic
-
Friday 30 August , 2019
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios First Drive Review: Better Than Maruti Suzuki Swift?
-
Thursday 29 August , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 First Drive Review India
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019
Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Hockey Olympic Qualifiers: Gurjit Kaur Brace Leads Indian Women to Crushing 5-1 Win Over USA
- Sachin Tendulkar's Praise of Indian Idol Singers Upsets Sona Mohapatra
- Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja Win Halloween Dress up Contest with Salim-Anarkali Outing
- PUBG Mobile 0.15.5 Beta Update: Season 10, Team Deathmatch Ruins Map, MP5K Gun and More
- Hyundai Santro Receives Only Two Star Safety Rating from Global NCAP: Watch Video