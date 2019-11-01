Mercedes-Benz Gets Trolled by BMW on Halloween, Gives a Witty Comeback

Automobile major BMW recently cracked a Halloween joke on the expense of its long-time rival Mercedes. BMW USA took to its official Twitter handle to post an image, alongside the caption, "Now every car can dress up as its favourite superhero. @MercedesBenzUSA #HappyHalloween from #BMW"

However, the joke majorly backfired when the social media team from Daimler came back with a witty and scathing reply of their own. According to a report, the BMW division of North America, in its tweet hinted that the Mercedes-AMG E53 dressed up as its secret superhero, the BMW M5. Soon after BMW USA posted their tweet, Daimler AG account responded with "Nice one, @BMWUSA. That’s a really scary costume! Especially that radiator grille..."

Nice one, @BMWUSA. That’s a really scary costume! Especially that radiator grille... — Daimler AG (@Daimler) October 31, 2019

According to a report, the joke that Daimler tried making was that BMW's designers are going through a period where they are creating massive versions of the brand's trademark kidney grille layout for modern versions of BMW. According to them, the trend of sporting massing grille layouts started with the X7 crossover and was then seen on the refreshed 7 series as well. According to the report the Concept 4 and a recently leaked image of the 4 Series too have been seen sporting the large kidney grille for the new models. Needless to say, social media had its own opinion on the Twitter exchange between the two brands. This is what they wrote:

This is legit dope — VaalRise (016) (@MacDinobravo) October 31, 2019

I like this — O.A (@OAfresh32) October 31, 2019

Imagine using this costume pic.twitter.com/CuObfKPeOI — Kuda Zimbudzi (@kudaC63) October 31, 2019

“that bmw has driven 6 miles without smoke coming out- wait nevermind it’s just a merc” — Alex SVT (@alexmustang1988) October 31, 2019

