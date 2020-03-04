Mercedes Benz GLC Coupe Launched in India at Rs 62.70 Lakh

Mercedes-Benz launched the ‘Made in India’ GLC Coupé in two variants, the 300d 4MATIC diesel and GLC 300 4MATIC petrol. With the roll-out of the GLC Coupe, Mercedes-Benz India has now added the 10th global product in its local production portfolio in India. The GLC Coupe combines on and off-road driving characteristics with spaciousness, practicality, innovative technologies and intelligent driving assistance systems. The interior of the GLC derives its fascination from the contrast between the luxurious and elegant design and the digital high-tech of the MBUX system.

Martin Schwenk, Managing Director and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India and Piyush Arora, Executive Director, Operations, Mercedes-Benz India rolled-out the GLC Coupe from the assembly line in Chakan, Pune. The SUV Coupé had its market launch at Sundaram Motors, Mercedes-Benz’s state-of-art dealership in Bangalore. The GLC Coupé will be available across all Mercedes-Benz dealerships in India.

Speaking about the launch, Martin Schwenk, Managing Director and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India commented: “With the GLC Coupe, we are excited to add yet another stylish lifestyle and dynamic SUV in our portfolio and continue the unmatched product offering in the luxury SUV segment. The GLC Coupe now locally produced in its series version will further enhance the popularity of the SUV Coupe. The GLC Coupe is distinguished by its technological prowess thanks to the most intuitive and engaging MBUX which is capable of ‘Over the Air’ updates via Mercedes Me connect services. The SUV features the intelligent virtual in-car assistant popularly known as ‘Hey Mercedes’ and comes with an NTG 6.0 with class-leading 24X7 connected features and services from Mercedes Me Connect.”

Commenting on the rollout of the GLC Coupe in India, Piyush Arora, Executive Director, Operations, Mercedes-Benz India commented: “Mercedes-Benz India’s manufacturing facility has remained the backbone of our growth story in India and we are extremely satisfied with our localization strategy, which is pivotal to our long-term success in this dynamic market. The adding of the 10th product reiterates the highest level of refinement and implementation of advanced technology and flexible processes that ensure our production quality conforms to the most stringent global standards, and we create a novel benchmark in manufacturing for the luxury car industry in India. Going forward we will strive to introduce more locally value-added vehicles depending on future market dynamics and growth.”

Local Production of the GLC 4MATIC Coupe: The GLC production involves the use of latest technology in Mercedes-Benz India’s world-class production facility. In terms of technical processes, Mercedes-Benz uses advanced bodybuilding techniques for joining and welding multiple bodyweight reducing alloys. The high level of refinement and implementation of advanced technology and flexible processes ensures our production quality conforms to the most stringent global standards and creates a new benchmark in manufacturing for the luxury car industry in India. This manufacturing facility is also unique in terms of its high flexibility as it manufactures Sedans and SUVs all under one facility.

With the advent of new technologies and digitization in the automobile industry in India, Mercedes-Benz has already been pioneering digitization in vehicle manufacturing and is well poised to become future-ready by rapidly adapting such future trends. Industry 4.0 elements play an important role in the making of high-tech cars like the GLC Coupe. Our plant is equipped with Virtual Reality technology and other state-of-the-art digital manufacturing technologies with maximum flexibility, state of the art digital technology and passionate people.

With regards to Industry 4.0, digitalization at the shop floor enables Mercedes-Benz to have end-to-end visibility of production processes and monitoring of information at real-time. All these processes and systems put together along with the proper implementation of lean concepts, helps us to strike the right balance between efficiency, quality and flexibility all of which centres around customer focus and satisfaction.

Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe Specifications

(Source: Mercedes Benz India)

MBUX - Innovative telematics: The combination of the touchscreen displays, navigation with augmented reality, intelligent voice control via the talk button or the "Hey Mercedes" prompt, connectivity and the user interface makes the GLC Coupé state of the art.



In addition to this, the latest generation of the MBUX Mercedes-Benz User Experience infotainment system boasts intuitive logic and a wide range of control options. There are five different ways to interact with the GLC's infotainment system:



• By touch control on the central display



• Using the Touch Control buttons on the multifunction steering wheel



• With the multifunction touchpad on the centre console



• By voice control, using the "Hey Mercedes" prompt

Drive system: The GLC Coupé comes with a choice of efficient four-cylinder petrol and diesel engines from the latest generation. The diesel engines already meet the requirements of the BSVI standard. The new-generation GLC Coupé is a blend of exceptional and sophisticated features, further underlining its leading position with this combination of style and ability. At present, Mercedes-Benz has a successful presence in the SUV segment with eight models (GLA, GLC, GLC Coupé, GLE, GLE Coupé, GLS, G-Class).

