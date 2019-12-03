Take the pledge to vote

Mercedes-Benz GLC SUV Launched in India at Rs 52.75 Lakh

The car can be availed in two options GLC 200 and GLC 220d 4Matic and it goes up against the Audi Q5, BMW X3 and the Volvo XC60 in India.

Updated:December 3, 2019, 4:24 PM IST
After unveiling it at the 2019 Geneva Motor show this year, Mercedes-Benz has launched the 2020 GLC SUV in India with prices starting from Rs 52.75 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. The mid-life update for the SUV comes in the form of subtle tweaks in styling, BS6 compliant petrol and diesel engines and the new MBUX interface system. The car can be availed in two options GLC 200 and GLC 220d 4Matic and it goes up against the likes of Audi Q5, BMW X3 and the Volvo XC60 in India.

On the outside, the new GLC gets a new grille with chrome inserts that sits in between a new pair of redesigned headlights. The bumper is slightly tweaked as well and gets chrome additions and new air intakes. At the back, the SUV gets redesigned taillights and the exhaust is now a part of the rear diffuser. In addition to this, the GLC is now available with alloy wheels ranging from 17-inches to 19-inches.

On the inside, the car comes with updated interiors with black colour scheme. Dominating the dash is the new 10.25 touchscreen infotainment system that now comes with the Mercedes-Benz User Experience or MBUX interface system.

In terms of driver assistance systems, the GLC gets Active Braking Assist, ambience lighting with 64 colours levels, ewn steering wheel with touch control buttons, new walnut open pore wood trim, wireless charging front, and Midline sound system.

The car is powered by a BS6-compliant 2.0-litre petrol engine the delivers 194 bhp and 320 Nm torque, and a 2.0-litre BS6 compliant four cylinder unit outputs 192 bhp and 400 Nm.

| Edited by: Anirudh SK
