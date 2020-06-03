Mercedes-Benz GLE 450 Petrol Launched at Rs 88.80L, Locally Assembled GLE 400d at Rs 89.90L

After launching the all-new GLE earlier this year, Mercedes-Benz has now added two new variants to the portfolio. The GLE 450 petrol is priced at Rs 88.80 lakh (ex-showroom), while the locally assembled GLE 400d is priced at Rs 89.90 lakh (ex-showroom). This leaves the line-up with the GLE 300d (Rs 73.70 lakh), GLE 450 (Rs 88.80 lakh), GLE 400d (Rs 89.90 lakh) and the GLE 400d Hip Hop Edition (Rs 1.25 crore).

With the new addition, buyers now have an option for a petrol option powered by a 3.0-litre, six-cylinder turbo-petrol engine paired with a 48V mild-hybrid system. The ICE outputs 367hp and 500Nm of torque, while the hybrid adds 22 hp and 250Nm of torque. All this power is sent to all four wheels via a 9-speed automatic transmission.

The company had launched the long-wheelbase version of the SUV in the country back in January. The new LWB GLE has an 80 mm longer wheelbase than its predecessor does and it is 105 mm longer in overall length. The legroom in the second row has increased by 69 mm over the previous generation. The headroom of the new GLE at the rear has now increased by 35 millimetres as well.

In the domestic market, the GLE competes with the BMW X5, which is available in both petrol as well as diesel options, Range Rover Sport and the Discovery along with the Volvo XC90.

