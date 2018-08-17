English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Mercedes-Benz Hikes Its Vehicle Prices in India By up to 4%
Maruti Suzuki India has also hiked its vehicle prices by up to Rs 61,000.
Mercedes-AMG GT R. (Image: Mercedes-AMG)
Loading...
India’s largest luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz India has announced an upward revision of the price of its entire model range effective from September 1, 2018. The price correction would be up to the range of a moderate 4% varying across the model range. The rising inflation due to geo-political dynamics, coupled with rising input costs and increasing forex rates has been exerting significant pressure on overall operations. While the INR has depreciated by more than 5% against the Euro in last 8 months, the Repo rate has gone up by 0.5% in the last couple of months. The combination of all these factors led Mercedes-Benz India to upwardly revise the prices of its entire model range and also the retail finance rates.
Roland Folger, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India commented, “A steady rise in input costs against the backdrop of an unfavorable forex rate and high inflationary cost together, have had a significant impact in the recent past. We have been watching this trend cautiously and avoided any price changes in the recent past. Considering the rapid depreciation of the rupee against the major currencies in last few days, we were left with fewer options, but to make some necessary price adjustments to our product range at the moment.”
Maruti Suzuki India has also hiked its vehicle prices by up to Rs 61,000. Mercedes-Benz Hikes Its Vehicle Prices in India By up to 4%
Also Watch
Roland Folger, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India commented, “A steady rise in input costs against the backdrop of an unfavorable forex rate and high inflationary cost together, have had a significant impact in the recent past. We have been watching this trend cautiously and avoided any price changes in the recent past. Considering the rapid depreciation of the rupee against the major currencies in last few days, we were left with fewer options, but to make some necessary price adjustments to our product range at the moment.”
Maruti Suzuki India has also hiked its vehicle prices by up to Rs 61,000. Mercedes-Benz Hikes Its Vehicle Prices in India By up to 4%
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
-
Review: Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
-
Friday 10 August , 2018
HP Omen 15 Review
-
Wednesday 08 August , 2018
After Blue Whale Challenge, is Momo Challenge Pushing Teens to Suicide on WhatsApp?
-
Friday 03 August , 2018
Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fujifilm Instax Square SQ6
Review: Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
Friday 10 August , 2018 HP Omen 15 Review
Wednesday 08 August , 2018 After Blue Whale Challenge, is Momo Challenge Pushing Teens to Suicide on WhatsApp?
Friday 03 August , 2018 Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fujifilm Instax Square SQ6
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Apple Claims No Customer Data Stolen by Australian Teen Hacker
- Bhagyashree’s Son Abhimanyu Dasani Can’t Feel Any Pain in Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota Trailer
- Asian Games: Indonesia's Richest Man Going for Gold
- Asian Games: Indian Coaches Live in Past, Need Foreign Help, Says Yogeshwar
- This Video of ITBP Jawans Carrying a Pregnant Woman for 5 Kms is Winning The Internet
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...