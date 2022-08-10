Mercedes Benz Inaugurates AMG Performance Centre in Ahmedabad

Mercedes Benz India has inaugurated its first ‘Integrated AMG Performance Centre’ in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Being strategically located in the city’s prime locale of Thaltej, it is spread across 9000 sq. ft. while built with an investment of Rs 4.2 Crore. Mercedes AMG Performance Centre boasts of India’s first dedicated MAR2020 EQ Display, highlighting the brand’s future luxury EV portfolio.

Martin Schwenk, Managing Director & CEO, and Sanjay Thakker, Chairman & Founder of Group Landmark inaugurated the Integrated AMG Performance Centre MAR2020 outlet. The AMG Performance Centre has a 9 car display bay and 1 delivery bay. It will display the entire range of Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-EQ cars.

Martin Schwenk, Managing Director, and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India said, “We are excited with the potential growth of Mercedes-Benz and AMG brands in Gujarat. Successful enterprises combined with rising aspiration among the young patrons to own a luxury brand, have firmly driven Mercedes-Benz’s growth trajectory in Gujarat. To cater to the enhanced demand of AMG vehicles in the market in particular, we are introducing India’s first ‘Integrated AMG Performance Centre MAR2020’ outlet in Ahmedabad.”

The German luxury automaker already has such centres in New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad. Being India’s fifth and Gujarat’s first AMG Performance centre, it will have 37 professionally trained staff. The Gujarat centre comprises of high-quality interiors with exclusive furnishings and a palette of colors. Mercedes-Benz is now present in 47 cities across India with a strong network of over 125 touch points.

“This Integrated showroom will feature country’s first dedicated MAR2020 EQ Display, underlining our future EV offensive in the coming months. We remain highly bullish on the potential of Gujarat to become a leading luxury car market in future and are confident of strengthening our footprint with best of products and services for our discerning customers,” added Schwenk.

