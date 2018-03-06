English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Mercedes-Benz Inaugurates New Dealership in Thiruvananthapuram
Mercedes-Benz India has the most widespread reach across India among luxury car brands with 93 outlets in 45 cities.
(L-R) Mr. Krishnakumar-Executive Director, Rajasree Motors, Mr. Roland Folger - MD & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India and Mr. S Sivakumar - MD, Rajasree Motors at the ribbon cutting ceremony of newly opened Mercedes-Benz showroom in Thiruvananthapuram. (Image: Mercedes-Benz)
Mercedes-Benz has inaugurated its state-of-the-art luxury dealership in Thiruvananthapuram. This is Mercedes-Benz’s 93rd outlet across India and the 8th in Kerala. Thiruvananthapuram is among the key emerging markets in Kerala and the inauguration of the showroom underlines the growing importance of the market. Roland Folger, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India and S Sivakumar, Managing Director, Rajasree Motors inaugurated the luxurious showroom.
Speaking on this special occasion, Roland Folger, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India said, “India is one of the key emerging markets globally for Mercedes-Benz, and for us emerging Tier II markets like Thiruvananthapuram, are going to play a significant role in our future growth story. Kerala remains an important market for Mercedes-Benz India as there is a burgeoning demand for luxury cars in this region. We are looking at strategically expanding in Kerala by offering such world-class luxury dealerships, unique luxury elements, the best of products and exceptional after sales service. Our aim is to maintain our strong market position in Kerala and create a new benchmark in overall vehicle ownership experience. In 2018, under our ‘Best Keeps Leading’ motto, Mercedes-Benz will have a focused approach towards qualitative network expansion at strategic locations across the country. This will help us in remaining close to our discerning patrons, as the most preferred luxury auto brand.”
Rajasree Motors, Thiruvananthapuram is spread across a cumulative area of 9,000 sq. ft. and has been built with an investment of Rs 3 crores in just four months. The facility is developed in line with the innovative Mercedes-Benz design elements, which offers a luxury experience customers. It boasts of 7 car display area and is staffed by 15 skilled professionals for a hassle free ownership experience.
Mercedes-Benz India has the most widespread reach across India among luxury car brands with 93 outlets in 45 cities. The strategic network expansion drive not only enables the brand to reach out to every potential customer but also serves the existing customer base by providing them the best from the world of Mercedes-Benz.
