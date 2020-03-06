Mercedes-Benz Inaugurates Two New Dealerships in Surat

Mercedes-Benz has inaugurated two new state-of-the-art outlets in a day, in the ‘Diamond City of India’, Surat. Martin Schwenk, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India, and K.M. Thakkar, Managing Director, Emerald Motors inaugurated the showroom and the service facility.





Martin Schwenk, MD and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India said, “Gujarat is one of the top five markets for Mercedes-Benz and contributes in double-digit to our sales volume. Surat is the second biggest market in Gujarat, and we see the immense potential here. The inauguration of 98th and 99th outlet in the country is a manifestation of our successful ‘Go to Customer’ strategy. The economic expansion of the last decade has given rise to a new restless generation of entrepreneurs and propelled the rise of cities like Surat. With our strong partners like Emerald Motors, we are confident that more customers in the ‘Diamond City’ will now have access to the Mercedes-Benz brand.”

Mr. K.M. Thakkar, Managing Director, Emerald Motors said, “We are proud of our association with the iconic Three-Pointed Star and excited to further expand our automotive footprint in Gujarat. Growth through innovation, quality, commitment and superior customer service is the essence of our business and reflects the Mercedes-Benz brand values. With a large and growing customer base here, inauguration of two outlets gives us a firm foothold in Gujarat. With our state-of-the-art outlets upgraded with the latest equipment and technology, we will ensure ‘Best Customer Experience’ to the patrons of Mercedes-Benz in Surat.”

The two outlets in Surat, one showroom (1S) and service facility (2S) carries an investment of Rs. 8 crores. It is located at Bharthana, Vesu, Taluka – Majura, Surat and is spread across an area of 7,000 sq. ft. Manned by 15 professionally trained staff, 7 car display and 1 delivery bay, the showroom is equipped with Café Mercedes, Premium Lounge, Driver’s Lounge, Exclusive area for boutique and accessories display

It is located at Maruti Ind. Estate, Opp. B.R.C. Colony, Bhedwad, Surat and is spread across an area of 23,000 sq. ft. With 22 service bays, it can service upto 5000+ cars in a year. It is equipped to provide all Preventive Maintenance & General Repair (PMGR), and Body & Paint Repair (B&P) services. Accessories & spare parts and other value-added services available along with 35 trained professionals are available too.