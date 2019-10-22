Mercedes-Benz India Inaugurates Integrated Luxury Car Dealership in Chennai

Mercedes-Benz inaugurated a luxury car dealerships, Sundaram Motors, in Chennai. Mercedes-Benz India Managing Director and CEO Martin Schwenk and Sundaram Motors Executive Director Sharath Vijayaraghavan inaugurated the facility. The state-of-the-art luxury dealership is spread across a massive area of 72,000 sq. ft with a 6-car display and 63 service bays that can service up to 15,000 cars a year and underlines Mercedes-Benz’s bullish approach for the Indian market. Situated in the city’s auto-hub, the 3S facility (sales, service and spares) will serve as one-stop-shop for all sales and customer service requirements in Chennai and adjoining areas.

Martin Schwenk, Managing Director and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India, said, “Mercedes-Benz is bullish on India and as market leaders, our endeavour continues toward growing the market, create a new customer base and keep our customers excited with the brand. Mercedes-Benz has a very strong presence in Chennai and the appointment of Sundaram Motors is further going to strengthen our market presence. Chennai remains one of our key markets as it continues to spearhead the sales contribution. We are confident of continuing our customer-centric approach, offering the discerning customers with the best of products, service and unparalleled ownership experience.”

“Mercedes-Benz is glad to maintain its market leadership in the luxury car segment despite facing strong macro-economic headwinds from the earlier quarters. On the back of a strong September performance, we see clear signs of recovery and are the only luxury car brand to have already crossed the 10,000 units sales milestone in the first week of October. With a strong product offensive line-up for the next quarter, we are confident of maintaining this growth momentum by leveraging the upbeat customer sentiment”, Schwenk added.

Sharath Vijayaraghavan, Executive Director, Sundaram Motors, said, "We are delighted to partner Mercedes-Benz and increase our automotive footprint in Chennai. As long-standing partners of Mercedes-Benz, we are delighted with the possibilities of this market and the neighbouring towns. At Sundaram Motors it has been our objective to offer a superlative brand and an unparalleled vehicle ownership experience to the customers. We are dedicated towards our customers and the inauguration of one of Chennai’s largest integrated 3S luxury dealership is a strong reiteration of our commitment to them and to Mercedes-Benz.”

