Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 » Auto
1-min read

Mercedes-Benz India Inaugurates New Service Facility in Bhubaneshwar

The state-of-the-art luxury dealership is spread across a massive area of 40,000 sq. ft., with 6 car display and 10 service bays that can service up to 3500 cars a year.

News18.com

Updated:August 26, 2019, 5:35 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Mercedes-Benz India Inaugurates New Service Facility in Bhubaneshwar
Mercedes-Benz Dealership in Cuttack. (Image: Mercedes-Benz India)
Loading...

Mercedes-Benz India inaugurated one of Odisha’s largest luxury car dealerships in the twin-cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack. The state-of-the-art luxury dealership is spread across a massive area of 40,000 sq. ft., with 6 car display and 10 service bays that can service up to 3500 cars a year. Situated in the city’s auto-hub, the 3S facility (sales, service and spares) will act as a one-stop-shop for all the sales and customer service requirements for customers in Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Raurkela, Sambalpur and adjoining areas.

Mr. Martin Schwenk, MD and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India said, “Mercedes-Benz has been the pioneer of luxury car market in India, and we have been steadily growing this market ever since. Emerging markets will be the next growth engines for the luxury cars and we are excited to participate in this growth story. The inauguration of T & T Motors, one the largest luxury car dealership in Odisha, reiterates our commitment of introducing an unparalleled brand and ownership experience, which is synonymous with Mercedes-Benz. We are excited to be present in this market and are confident that T & T Motors will become the luxury car destination of Cuttack and create a fascinating journey for customers of Mercedes-Benz in this market.”

Mr. Vidur Talwar, Managing Director, T & T Motors said, “We are proud to strengthen our partnership with Mercedes-Benz and further drive our automotive footprints into yet another new market. T & T Motors has rich experience in luxury automotive business and customer centricity is the key to our sustained success over the decades. Having a strong presence in the key markets of Delhi NCR and Rajasthan, we are confident of creating a strong presence for Mercedes-Benz in Odisha, with one of the largest luxury car dealerships in the state. This state-of-the-art modern luxury showroom is our commitment to the customers of this market and we are set to introduce them to an unparalleled vehicle ownership experience.”

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
| Edited by: Anirudh SK
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram