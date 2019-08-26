Mercedes-Benz India Inaugurates New Service Facility in Bhubaneshwar

Mercedes-Benz India inaugurated one of Odisha’s largest luxury car dealerships in the twin-cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack. The state-of-the-art luxury dealership is spread across a massive area of 40,000 sq. ft., with 6 car display and 10 service bays that can service up to 3500 cars a year. Situated in the city’s auto-hub, the 3S facility (sales, service and spares) will act as a one-stop-shop for all the sales and customer service requirements for customers in Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Raurkela, Sambalpur and adjoining areas.

Mr. Martin Schwenk, MD and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India said, “Mercedes-Benz has been the pioneer of luxury car market in India, and we have been steadily growing this market ever since. Emerging markets will be the next growth engines for the luxury cars and we are excited to participate in this growth story. The inauguration of T & T Motors, one the largest luxury car dealership in Odisha, reiterates our commitment of introducing an unparalleled brand and ownership experience, which is synonymous with Mercedes-Benz. We are excited to be present in this market and are confident that T & T Motors will become the luxury car destination of Cuttack and create a fascinating journey for customers of Mercedes-Benz in this market.”

Mr. Vidur Talwar, Managing Director, T & T Motors said, “We are proud to strengthen our partnership with Mercedes-Benz and further drive our automotive footprints into yet another new market. T & T Motors has rich experience in luxury automotive business and customer centricity is the key to our sustained success over the decades. Having a strong presence in the key markets of Delhi NCR and Rajasthan, we are confident of creating a strong presence for Mercedes-Benz in Odisha, with one of the largest luxury car dealerships in the state. This state-of-the-art modern luxury showroom is our commitment to the customers of this market and we are set to introduce them to an unparalleled vehicle ownership experience.”

