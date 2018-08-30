Mercedes-Benz India Inaugurates New Service Facility in Coimbatore

Santosh Iyer, Vice President - Customer Services and Corporate Affairs, Mercedes-Benz India, Sharath Vijayaraghavan, Executive Director, Sundaram Motors at the inauguration of Mercedes-Benz one of South India’s largest luxury car service facility with Sundaram Motors in Eachanari, Coimbatore. (Image: Mercedes-Benz)

Mercedes-Benz has inaugurated a new service facility in Coimbatore. The luxury brand says the facility is one of its largest luxury service facilities by Sundaram Motors and spreads across an extensive area of 80,000 square feet. Since the service facility located in the automobile hub of Coimbatore, it will serve as a one-stop-shop destination for all customer service requirements in the region. The facility was inaugurated by Santosh Iyer, Vice President - Customer Services and Corporate Affairs, Mercedes-Benz India and Sharath Vijayaraghavan, Executive Director, Sundaram Motors.Speaking on this special occasion, Santosh Iyer, Vice President - Customer Services and Corporate Affairs, Mercedes-Benz India, said, “Service differentiation has been Mercedes-Benz’s key focus area and we are glad this strategy has worked well for the customers. A robust service network and multiple customer touch-points has allowed Mercedes-Benz to remain closer to the customer, resulting in delightful experience and loyalty. Our focus on emerging Tier II markets like Coimbatore, is going to play a significant role in our future growth story as we see these markets as key engines of growth. With 31 facilities across 13 cities, South India remains one of our key markets and will witness continued network expansion and focused growth.”Sharath Vijayaraghavan, Executive Director, Sundaram Motors said, “Sundaram Motors rolled out Mercedes-Benz’s acclaimed ‘My Mercedes, My Service’ programme and today we take yet another step of strengthening our two-decades-old relationship with the Star. There is an increasing demand for Mercedes-Benz products in Coimbatore and adjoining markets and we are delighted to partner the growth of the brand in this emerging market. This is our eighth Mercedes-Benz outlet in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka region, and we are confident of adding many more in foreseeable future. The strategic location of the facility will not only cater to this prosperous city but also to neighbouring areas, helping the brand expand further.”According to Mercedes-Benz India, the new service facility in Coimbatore is one of the largest in India. The facility also has 26 service bays for preventive maintenance and body & paint. With an investment of Rs. 16 crores, the facility was constructed in a span of 15 months.