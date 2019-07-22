Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Mercedes-Benz India Inaugurates New Service Facility in Kolhapur

With an investment of nearly 4 crores, the service facility was set up in a short span of nine months and 10 professionally trained staff.

News18.com

Updated:July 22, 2019, 10:18 AM IST
Mercedes-Benz India Inaugurates New Service Facility in Kolhapur
Mercedes-Benz Kolhapur Service Facility. (Image source: Mercedes-Benz)
Mercedes-Benz inaugurated another state-of-the-art service facility in Kolhapur on July 18. The facility is Trinity Motors’ 3rd outlet in the state of Maharashtra and 94th outlet of Mercedes-Benz in India. Spread across an area of 52,000 sq. ft.and is located off the Bangalore highway. It is designed to be a one-stop-shop solution for all the service requirements.

MD & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India, Mr Martin Schwenk and Gaurav Ghatge, Executive Director, Trinity Motors inaugurated the service facility. Martin Schwenk, MD and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India said, “Over the years, Mercedes-Benz has become synonymous with quality customer services. We believe that service excellence will be the differentiating factor in the luxury car segment. With 66 service touchpoints, today, Mercedes-Benz has the highest number of service facilities in India amidst the luxury car segment. We will continue to up the ante with our innovative efforts towards customer services. These customer service initiatives have resulted in us attaining the no. 1 position in J.D. Power Customer Satisfaction and Sales Satisfaction Index. With customers at the heart of the business, we will continue to make efforts to ensure top-notch service quality and be the ‘Mercedes of Service’ for our customers.”

He further added, “Tier II and III markets are significantly contributing to India’s growth story as one of the fastest-growing automotive hubs, globally. Nearly 1/3rd of our sales come from these regions and we see the immense potential. This is a result of our ‘Go to Customer’ strategy, which aims to get closer to the customers.”

Gaurav Ghatge, Executive Director, Trinity Motors said, “We are proud of our association with the Three-pointed star. We are glad to strengthen our relationship by bringing Mercedes-Benz service to the doorsteps of customers in Kolhapur and surrounding cities. With disposable incomes on the rise and a growing ecosystem of high net worth professionals like doctors, SME businessmen and startup entrepreneurs, Kolhapur today has emerged as one of the most promising markets for Mercedes-Benz in India. The strategic location of the facility along with our skilled staff will ensure a hassle-free experience to all the existing and potential customers in the region.”

With an investment of nearly 4 crores, the service facility was set up in a short span of nine months and 10 professionally trained staff. It is spread across a massive of 52,000 sq. ft. with 4 service bays for preventive maintenance and general repairs. The service facility can serve up to 1000 cars in a span of one year. The top-notch facility is equipped with an exquisite Customer lounge, a dedicated merchandise and accessories section and a digital service drive kiosk.

| Edited by: Anirudh SK
