Mercedes-Benz India Introduces ‘Circle Elite’, Bespoke Programme for Customers
Mercedes says that the programme has tie-ups with lifestyle and luxury brands in the spheres of hospitality, entertainment, travel, sports, healthcare and more.
Mercedes-Benz Circle Elite Programme. (Image: Mercedes)
Mercedes-Benz has introduced a bespoke programme called ‘Mercedes-Benz Circle Elite’in India. With this initiative, Mercedes-Benz customers can access exclusive benefits and privileges by dialling a hotline number. Mercedes says that the programme has tie-ups with lifestyle and luxury brands in the spheres of hospitality, entertainment, travel, sports, healthcare and more. Furthermore, all 2018 Mercedes-Benz customers will automatically be enrolled in the programme at no additional.
Roland Folger, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mercedes-Benz India said, “Amidst many firsts, ‘Mercedes-Benz Circle Elite’ is yet another benchmark initiative by Mercedes-Benz India in the luxury car segment. We have crafted this exquisite program for our customers for their enduring relationship with Mercedes-Benz. The idea is to offer them in their daily experiences customised services ranging from gourmet cuisines to golf course and everything in between. The bespoke request encompasses dining, art & culture, shopping, business, golfing and other services. It also entails services such as travel and medical assistance." He also added, "This is another initiative that will distinguish Mercedes-Benz and help us sustain our ‘Best Keeps Leading’ leadership philosophy in the Indian luxury car segment.”
Mercedes-Benz Circle Elite Infographic. (Image: Mercedes)
Here’s a list of the services which will be offered to customers under the ‘Mercedes-Benz Circle Elite’ programme -
Dining Service: Mercedes will offer specially curated exclusive dining offers at more than 100 premium restaurants across the country. Customers will also get complimentary cake & bouquet at the table at the select restaurants.
Staycation: Mercedes-Benz customers will have more than 45 exotic properties to choose from for weekend getaways under the programme.
Golf: The Mercedes programme will give customers complimentary Golf lessons with a tie-up with different gold courses across more than 10 cities.
Global Travel Assistance: Mercedes says that it will provide assistance in inoculation and visa requirement information, interpreter referral, lost document advice & assistance, legal referral, emergency translation assistance, emergency document delivery, emergency message transmission, arrangement of transportation and accommodation for accompanying family members.
Medical Assistance: Under the ‘Mercedes-Benz Circle Elite’ programme customers travelling abroad will be provided telephone medical advice, medical service provider referral, arrangement of hospital admission, guarantee of medical expenses incurred during hospitalization & monitoring of medical condition during hospitalization, arrangement of emergency medical evacuation, arrangement of emergency medical repatriation, arrangement of repatriation of mortal remains, arrangement of compassionate visit, arrangement of return of minor children and arrangement of accommodation will be provided to the customers during their travel abroad.
Bespoke Request: The German luxury brand also includes bespoke services which range from wine and dine, arts and culture, shopping services, business services, golfing services, travel services, event planning, pet care assistance and massage and aromatherapy services.
Retail, Luxury and Lifestyle benefits: According to Mercedes-Benz, customers will also get periodic special offers from brands across retail, lifestyle and luxury segments.
Mercedes-Benz had recently introduced the 'Service on Wheels' initiative in India as well. This 'Service on Wheels' initiative comprises a service truck equipped with tools and professional service personnel to attend to a customer’s car. Apart from this, the German luxury brand also took the wraps off its new A-Class sedan.
