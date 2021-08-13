Mercedes-Benz India Introduces 'Marketplace’ Pre-Owned Direct Selling Platform

Mercedes-Benz has announced the launch of an innovative ‘direct customer to customer’ selling platform called ‘Marketplace’. It provides both buyers and sellers distinct benefits related to best price guarantee, enhanced inventory of certified vehicles available online, ease of transaction, a hassle-free experience and complete transparency in the entire process.

The Mercedes-Benz Marketplace is an ideal platform for sellers who seek the best value for their existing cars and looking for an upgrade to a Mercedes-Benz. Mercedes-Benz is the first luxury car manufacturer to provide such a platform, which takes care of the need of both the existing owners and that of potential buyers.

Speaking on the occasion of the launch, Martin Schwenk, Managing Director & CEO Mercedes-Benz India, said, “Following our motto of ‘reimagining excellence’ we want to create an enhanced luxury experience for luxury aspirants who wishes to upgrade to a Mercedes-Benz. Marketplace’s direct customer-to-customer model will provide discerning sellers and buyers the most transparent, hassle-free and convenient platform to sell existing car and upgrade. With this initiative, we create a win-win scenario for customers and an opportunity for our franchise partners to scale-up their pre-owned and new car business by offering a luxury brand experience. Marketplace will continue to set new benchmarks in terms of transparency, efficiency and customer centricity in the entire luxury pre-owned car business.”

While the seller will get the best price guarantee, transparency between seller-buyer and ease of transaction, the buyers will get an enhanced inventory through online platform integration giving access to large number of vehicles to choose from and hassle-free car purchase experience with added services of luxury brand.

The online penetration for used cars currently remains at 20% and with Marketplace; the penetration is estimated to further increase to 30%. Through the Mercedes-Benz Marketplace seller can update vehicle details in few easy steps under “Sell your Car” or “Trade-in” module with the expected value for their.

Mercedes-Benz dealership then takes care of the processes such as evaluation of the car, generating buyer leads, arranging for test drive of the car, ensuring completion of transactions between the buyer and the seller, thereby offering peace of mind to both individuals.

