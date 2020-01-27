Mercedes-Benz India Launches ‘Fast Lane Body and Paint Repair’ Service

India’s largest luxury carmaker, Mercedes-Benz launched its ‘Fast Lane Body and Paint Repair’ service program. This service initiative aims to enhance the overall ownership experience. With ‘Fast Lane Body and Paint Repair’, customers can get specified accident repairs jobs done within three days. This is achieved through the use of efficient processes, minimizing downtimes and using faster drying components, without compromising the quality of repairs. Customers can, therefore, get their damage repaired quicker, which will further allow the cars to get back on the road quickly, improving mobility and reducing hassle caused to customers. Additionally, customers can avail the service for insurance repair jobs as well.

Shekhar Bhide, Vice President, Customer Services and Corporate Affairs, Mercedes-Benz India commented: “As the leaders in the luxury car segment it is incumbent upon us to expand the luxury car market. Customer services is a key element in our growth strategy in India. We at Mercedes-Benz are restless to move the yardstick of service excellence for the luxury automotive segment in India. The launch of ‘Fast Lane Body and Paint Repair’ is a step in this direction. The turnaround time especially during an accident is one of the highest and can be stressful. With quick and efficient service, we want to be able to support our customers during such times. We are confident this initiative will further help us build on the trust we have acquired from our customers over the decades”.

Sanjay Thakker, Group Chairman, Benchmark Cars, said: “We are glad to flag-off this one-of-a-kind initiative. Customer Services is the key differentiator, especially in the luxury car segment. We want to ensure that our customers get the best experience for the faith they have shown in the brand. Such initiatives help with the expectations customers have with the brand and further add to their confidence”.

This service is now available in Ahmedabad, Mumbai and Pune and soon to be rolled out across seven more cities in 2020.

