Mercedes-Benz India Launches GLS Grand Edition at Rs 86.90 Lakh

Mr. Roland Folger, MD and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India with GLS Grand Edition. (Image: Mercedes-Benz)

Luxury car manufacturer Mercedes-Benz has launched the Grand Edition of its flagship SUV GLS in both the petrol and diesel version. Both the variants – the GLS 350 d and the GLS 400 will be priced at Rs 86.90 Lakh (ex-showroom, India). The GLS Class is often touted as the S-Class of SUVs in India. The full-grown seven-seater SUV will be offered with only styling changes.The exterior of the GLS Grand Edition comes loaded with LED Intelligent Light System with unique black rings and Corner light function, 50.8 cm (20-inch) 10-spoke light alloy wheels that are painted in Black and with a high-sheen finish, ‘Grand Edition’ exterior badges and chrome fins on the bonnet.In terms of storage space, the GLS provides a volume of 680 to 2300 litres. The interiors are offered with high-quality heated 3-spoke multifunction nappa leather steering wheel with steering wheel gearshift paddles, 12 function keys and an airbag cover in nappa leather, semi-integrated colour Media Display.RSES (rear seat entertainment system) comes as standard with the new GLS Grand Edition. Two 17.8 cm (7 inch) high definition screens. A unique and first ever feature that enhances the environment inside the GLS is the Apple CarPlay™ and ANDROID AUTO.The engines remain the same as before, with no updates. The GLS 350 d is equipped with a V6 2,987 cc unit producing 190 kW [258hp] @ 3400 rpm and 620 Nm @ 1600-2400 rpm. The GLS 400 has a V6 2,996 cc unit producing 245 kW [333hp] / 5250-6000 rpm and 480 Nm @ 1600 - 4000 rpm. While the former has an acceleration of 0 –100 km/h in 7.8 sec, the latter runs in 6.6 seconds. Both the engines are mated to 9-G TRONIC Automatic Transmission.As standard on the GLS are the PRE-SAFE® system, BAS Brake Assist, the electronic all-wheel drive traction system 4ETS, ESP® with Curve Dynamic Assist and cruise control. Adaptive, two-stage airbags for driver and front passenger, side bags for driver, front passenger and the middle row seats (combined thorax/pelvis bags) and window bags across all three seat rows are also part of the standard specification.