Mercedes-Benz India Launches 'Mercedes Me Connect' and E-Commerce Platform in India

As part of the global sales initiative “Best Customer Experience 4.0”, Mercedes-Benz is digitizing the entire ‘Customer Experience’ in India. The company announced a host of digital initiatives that promise to redefine the customer’s experience with the brand in India. It also announced the roll-out of it’s connect features ‘Mercedes me Adapter’ and ‘Mercedes me connect’ in a Phase-wise manner, and the commencement of the e-commerce business in India.

Mercedes-Benz India is on the way to be European ‘General Data Protection Regulation’ (GDPR) compliant ahead of the Indian data protection legislation. The company claims that this will claim for better transparency and protection of customer data. It has also announced the Mercedes me connect in India that will be rolled out in three phases.

The launch of Mercedes me Adapter on November 15 will commence the first phase. All Mercedes-Benz cars in India from 2007 onwards can be connected with the ‘Mercedes me Adapter’ app. This underlines the brand’s commitment to all customers in India who own a Mercedes-Benz. Customers who bought a car from 2007 onwards, can get the Mercedes me Adapter at a special introductory price of Rs 5,000. Moreover, as part of 25 years celebration in 2019, all customers who have bought or will buy a Mercedes-Benz in 2019, will get the Mercedes me Adapter free of cost.

The second phase of the series will include the rolling out of Mercedes me connect in select models. The services via the ‘Mercedes me’ app which is an ex-factory e-sim based cloud connectivity solution available across select models. The service will be coming soon with new Mercedes-Benz vehicles. Overall the Mercedes me app will offer over 25+ unique features. Some key features are Remote lock-unlock, Parked Vehicle Locator, Send destination 2 car, Remote retrieval of vehicle status, Valet Protect, Speed Alert, Tele-diagnostics, etc.

Phase 3, which is the Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) will witness the launch of smart virtual assistant Hey Mercedes. This feature will be soon available with new vehicles sold in India with 30+ features

