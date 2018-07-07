English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Mercedes-Benz India Posts 12.4 Per Cent Growth in H1 2018, Sells 8061 Units
The sales growth marks the brand’s highest ever half-yearly volumes in India.
Mercedes-Benz rolls-out 100,000th car in India. (Image: Mercedes-Benz)
India’s largest luxury car brand Mercedes-Benz has set new sales record for a luxury car maker in India by selling 8061 units representing a growth of 12.4% in the January-June 2018 period. Mercedes-Benz sold 7171 units in 2017 during the same time period. The sales growth also marks the brand’s highest ever half-yearly volumes in India.
Roland Folger, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India commented, “Pursuing our philosophy of ‘The Best Keeps Leading’, Mercedes-Benz continues to retain the top customer billing in the luxury car segment, growing 12.4% in the first six months of 2018. We attribute this growth momentum to our customer centric measures coupled with an unmatched product and customer service offensive.”
The sedan segment comprising Mercedes-Benz CLA, C-Class, E-Class, S-Class, and Mercedes-Maybach S-Class grew by 15.2% in January-June 2018 period. The luxury SUV segment comprising GLA, GLC, Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe, GLE, Mercedes-AMG GLE 43 Coupe, GLS, Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 and the Mercedes-AMG G 63 recorded a strong growth of 15.9% in January-June 2018 period.
Mr. Folger elaborated, “We want to continue our leadership position in the Indian luxury car market, upholding the number 1 position for the last three years. Customers in India want to be a part of a winning brand imagery which is associated with Mercedes-Benz.”
Edited by: Arjit Garg
