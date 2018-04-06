English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Mercedes-Benz India Sales up 22.5% in Financial Year 2017-18
The company recorded its best Q1 by selling 4556 units in the January-March 2018 period, supported by the strong sales momentum in the sedan and SUV segment.
Mr. Roland Folger MD & CEO Mercedes−Benz India and Mr. Aakash Khaunte, Managing Director, Counto Motors with Mercedes−AMG GLC 43 Coupe at Mercedes−Benz newly inaugurated showroom, Counto Motors. (Photo: Mercedes-Benz India)
Luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz today announced its best-ever Q1 and fiscal sales amidst challenging market conditions. The company recorded its best Q1 by selling 4556 units in the January-March 2018 period, supported by the strong sales momentum in the sedan and SUV segment. Mercedes-Benz luxury SUV portfolio comprising the GLA, GLC, GLE, GLC Coupe, GLE Coupe and the GLS grew in double digits Q1 2017. While the growth in the SUV portfolio was primarily led by the GLC, which emerged as the highest selling SUV, the bigger GLE, GLE Coupe and the GLS also witnessed strong customer preference in the January-March 2018 period.
The luxury sedan segment comprising the C-Class, E-Class and the S-Class performed very well. The all-new Long Wheelbase E-Class continued its sales momentum and sustained the customer interest across markets and supported the growth of the sedan portfolio. The E-Class’ success was closely matched by that of the C-Class Sedan, which remained an important volume contributor in Q1 2018.
2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class . (Photo: Mercedes-Benz India)
Roland Folger, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India commented, “2018 began with a positive note for the brand, though the spike in Q1 sales can be attributed to the advancement of sales due to the impending price correction, triggered primarily by the increase in basic custom’s duty. It might be a challenge to sustain this momentum in the coming quarters and we are cautiously optimistic. As the luxury industry volumes are comparatively low, the focus should remain on helping the industry grow by creating demand. A rise in demand would translate in increased production and thus, lead to significant revenue generation, and would support the ‘Make in India’ initiative.”
Mr. Folger added, “We are extremely excited to witness the strong performance of our mainstay models, the C-, E-, S-Class and the SUVs. Particularly the success of the Long Wheelbase E-Class underlines the aptness of our decision to launch the car in India. We will continue with our product offensive and introduce a host of new products across segments and body shapes, to keep the consumer’s interest. Qualitative expansion in our network spread, coupled with service differentiation driven by our cost of ownership measures and availability of tailor made financial programmes, will continue to add value to our efforts of creating delightful customer experience. It is assuring to witness growth across the portfolio which reiterates that luxury car buyers’ in India continues to appreciate our ‘Best Keeps Leading’ initiatives.”
