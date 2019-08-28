Mercedes-Benz India Signs MoU with KIIT for Mechatronics Program in Bhubaneshwar

Mercedes-Benz India has signed an MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) with Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) in Bhubaneswar, to provide the one-year Advanced Diploma in Automotive Mechatronics course (ADAM).

Mr. Martin Schwenk, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India said, “ADAM Course is a one of its kind initiative in the industry and we are excited to expand it further to KIIT. Auto segment is one of the highest contributors to the GDP of the nation. As the leaders in the auto luxury segment, it is incumbent upon us to upskill the youth with technical expertise required in the segment to make them future-ready. Mercedes-Benz India’s unwavering commitment to contribute back to the society has led to the expansion of this course and its success is immensely satisfying. Over the years we have successfully tied-up with nine institutions over 650 students successfully trained. We been consistently building competencies and skills that positively benefit young minds and the society at large.”

Speaking at the occasion, Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha and Founder of KIIT and KISS commented, “Mercedes-Benz is a global icon and known for innovation and pioneering technology. Programs like ADAM are vital so that students receive quality education along with world-class training and understanding of cutting-edge technology at par with current industry norms. We are certainly proud of this association with Mercedes-Benz India and are confident this program will certainly help enhance skill sets of our students and help them build better careers.”

The Advanced Diploma in Automotive Mechatronics (ADAM) program is an initiative by Mercedes-Benz India, which is propagated among students with the help of educational institutions. The Mechatronics training school at Mercedes-Benz India was started in the year 2002 with the aim of providing trained service personnel and engineers. To address this requirement, the parent company Daimler AG, Germany along with Mercedes-Benz India and the Mercedes-Benz India dealership network joined hands to start the program and train students to address the requirements of Mercedes-Benz technology and innovation. Only 20 students qualify to take the course per batch. Since its inception, 660 students have successfully completed the program and have been placed within the Mercedes-Benz India dealership network.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.