Mercedes-Benz India to Hike Prices on Select Model Range Due to Weakening of Rupee, Rising Costs

Mercedes-Benz India has announced an upward revision of the price of its select model range effective first week of October 2020. The price correction would be up to 2 per cent, varying across a select model range. As for the reason behind the price hike, a statement issued by the German luxury automaker states. “The weakening of the Indian currency compared to the euro since the past six to seven months, combined with an increase in input costs have been exerting significant pressure on the overall operations.”

Mercedes-Benz also adds that it has been introducing new technologies and features like ‘Mercedes Me connect’ across its product portfolio making them enhanced and updated and the combination of all these factors led Mercedes-Benz India to correct the prices of its select model range.

Martin Schwenk, Managing Director and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India said, “As the leading luxury car maker in India, it remains our endeavour to offer the latest products, best of technologies, service offering and ownership experience to our customers. However, the weakening of the currency since the beginning of the year, combined with a sharp increase in the input costs have been a matter of concern, creating significant pressure on our bottom line. To offset these costs and drive sustainable business, we have few options but to make some nominal yet necessary price adjustments. We as a customer-centric brand will be absorbing most of the impact, however passing on a portion of it up to 2%, seems inevitable.”

He further added, “Despite the nominal price revision, our specially designed financial programmes like Wish Box 2.0 and a host of service packages will enable the discerning customers to drive home their favourite Mercedes-Benz and enjoy the vehicle ownership associated with Mercedes.”

Currently, Mercedes-Benz is expected to soon come out with India’s first luxury electric car in the form of the Mercedes-Benz EQC. We have driven the car already so make sure you watch the video above to see what the future of Mercedes-Benz looks like.